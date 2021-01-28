OpenExchange Rides Video Meeting and Virtual Conference Wave to 4500%+ Growth in 2020

BOSTON, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenExchange, the premier video solutions company for investor communications, closed the year on a record growth pace as the global appetite for virtual conferences in the financial services sector continued to expand at a rapid rate.

In the fourth quarter alone, OpenExchange partnered with more than 25 of the world's largest financial services institutions to facilitate 162 investor conferences and nearly 44,000 secure, virtual meetings, sessions, and live streams. This represented a 25 percent increase in virtual sessions above Q3, and over 45 times more sessions than in the year-earlier period.

Over the course of the year, OpenExchange managed 389 virtual conferences and facilitated more than 103,000 virtual meetings, presentations, and live streams involving 1.6 million connections and interactions. The company's Knovio smart media platform delivered more than 74 million minutes of live and on-demand business video streams, watched by 1.1 million unique viewers.

"2020 represented a dramatic disruption in the role of video meetings and virtual conferences in financial communications," said OpenExchange CEO Mark Loehr. "There is ample evidence that the tools and practices that were adopted in the face of a pandemic are with us to stay. I'm proud of the way our global team has risen to the challenge of keeping face-to-face communications going among investors, banks, and public companies, even when it's impossible to be literally face-to-face."

OpenExchange continued to enhance both its live streaming and video showcase capabilities with powerful new features, and opened new livecast centers in Boston and Hong Kong that are setting a new bar for broadcast-quality video programming for its virtual events. The company also began field testing a next-generation customer experience platform for virtual conferences as well as a new virtual event management platform for providing new levels of transparency and control to conference organizers.

