OpenExchange to Acquire Nucleus195, Opening Virtual Channel for Independent Research

BOSTON, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenExchange, the leader in virtual solutions for financial communications, has agreed to acquire Nucleus195, whose online platform represents a leading marketplace for independent investment research and market intelligence. Nucleus195's global network of over 150 independent research houses, broker-dealers, and research boutiques will now have a new way to be discovered via OpenExchange.tv , a recently launched online video destination providing access to investment insight for professional and active investors.

"This acquisition represents the first of several initiatives that build on OpenExchange's success in helping to make secure, reliable, and accessible video a critical part of investor communications," said CEO Mark Loehr. "Not only has the Nucleus195 team built an impressive platform for independent research. It has also recognized the value of video for independent research providers in conveying insights and analysis in engaging and timely fashion."

OpenExchange will acquire Nucleus195, a leading marketplace for independent investment research and market intel. Tweet this

"We have worked with the OpenExchange team for several years, and have admired how they brought the investment community together, especially during Covid," said Nucleus195 co-founder Scott Duxbury. "Bringing Nucleus195 into the OpenExchange family provides the forum for independent research providers to highlight their insights using the immediacy of video. And becoming contributors to OpenExchange.tv will allow for a more effective way for independent analysts to build their subscriber base."

"We are thrilled to bring Nucleus195's differentiated global content, and combine it with OpenExchange's video technology, expertise, and resources," added Nucleus195 co-founder Mehdi Sunderji. "Providing access to the OE toolkit will provide analysts a whole new way of communicating their research using video and OpenExchange.tv."

"There is so much great research content around the world that is not fully recognized," said Duxbury. "We want to use OpenExchange.tv and OE's deep understanding of capital markets and video solutions to help uncover this content and get it in front of investors in a single destination."

The acquisition is expected to be completed in September.

About OpenExchange

Based in Boston, New York, London, Hong Kong and Seoul, OpenExchange video-enables the vital daily communications of the financial services and professional investment industry and its clients with advanced one-to-one, one-to-many, and many-to-many video technologies, tools and services. Anchored by its experience in connecting more than 100,000 video endpoints in the professional investment community and more than 500,000 registered users to its Knovio and OE VIZION video platforms, the OpenExchange Network bridges the worlds of real-time videoconferencing, video live-streaming, and searchable on-demand video archives and showcases, making it easy to connect, create, disseminate, and discover information critical to investment and business decisions. Inc. Magazine recently recognized OpenExchange as #183 in its Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in America. For more information, please visit www.openexc.com and www.OpenExchange.tv .

About Nucleus195

Nucleus195 provides a single access point to the best and most valuable investment ideas and market intelligence from independent research houses and research boutiques around the globe. There's no better platform for gaining knowledge, information, and unique insights for making investment decisions. For all participants, Nucleus195 delivers a fair, efficient, consumption-based, and fully transparent environment for the buying and selling of investment research. Successful investing is not easy, but finding the investment research you need should be. For more information, please visit www.nucleus195.com .

SOURCE OpenExchange

Related Links

http://www.openexc.com

