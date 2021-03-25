OpenEye Scientific Among First To Achieve AWS High Performance Computing Competency Status

SANTA FE, N.M., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenEye Scientific , developer of the world's only cloud-native molecular design platform, Orion,™ announced today that it is among the first of only a handful of companies globally that have achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) High Performance Computing (HPC) Competency status.

The AWS HPC designation recognizes that OpenEye Scientific has demonstrated deep experience helping customers optimize their HPC workloads for performance and efficiency using AWS's elastic and scalable cloud infrastructure.

AWS launched the AWS HPC Competency to allow customers to easily and confidently engage highly specialized AWS Partners that provide technology offerings for faster innovation, better agility, and flexibility in areas such as genomics, computational chemistry, financial risk modeling, computer aided engineering, as well as emerging applications such as deep learning, and autonomous driving.

The AWS HPC Competency takes on the heavy lifting of identifying and validating industry leaders with proven customer success and technical proficiency. Achieving the AWS HPC Competency differentiates OpenEye Scientific as an AWS Partner with deep domain expertise in HPC Management.

"OpenEye Scientific is thrilled to be one of the first AWS Partners to achieve AWS HPC Competency status," said Matthew Geballe, Vice President of Product at OpenEye Scientific. "With our Orion platform powered by AWS HPC infrastructure, our customers benefit from much faster and more efficient screening of billions of molecules for drug discovery. This is something that would not have been possible without AWS."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

OpenEye Scientific's Orion molecular design platform was developed to bring together a variety of data visualization, communication, and workflow tools in a robust, scalable Cloud environment. This platform, combined with AWS's computing power, allows biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and agrochemical companies, as well as flavor and fragrance manufacturers, to accelerate their molecular discovery from rapid screening of billions of molecules to intensive calculations on single molecules.

"In the long run, the financial implications of having access to OpenEye's Orion platform powered by AWS are that we can get to our end goal of identifying hits for known G-Protein Coupled Receptor targets more rapidly," said Carleton Sage, Vice President of Computational Sciences at Beacon Discovery.

About OpenEye Scientific

OpenEye Scientific is an industry leader in computational molecular design, based on decades of delivering rapid, robust, and scalable software, toolkits, and technology and design services. Our scientific, physics-based approach to molecular design historically focused on molecular shape and electrostatic potential to inform and guide molecular discovery and optimization. OpenEye now has integrated its applications and toolkits into Orion,™ the only cloud-native, fully integrated molecular design platform. Combining unlimited computation and storage with powerful tools for data sharing, visualization and analysis in an open development platform, Orion offers unprecedented capabilities for the advancement of pharmaceuticals, biologics, agrochemicals, and flavors and fragrances. Founded in 1997, OpenEye is a privately held company headquartered in Santa Fe, N.M., with offices in Boston, Mass.; Cologne, Germany; and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, go to www.openeye.inc .

