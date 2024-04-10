OpenEyes Joins Forces with Metropoline: Unveiling Groundbreaking AI-Powered Claims Management to Enhance Safety for Fleet of 1,900 Buses

NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenEyes, an Insurtech company serving commercial automotive fleets, today announced the signing of a strategic agreement with Metropoline, a leading public transportation company with a fleet of 1,900 buses, to help reduce accidents and claims. The landmark deal will strengthen the partnership that the companies have built over two years of working together to improve public transportation safety.

OpenEyes' cutting-edge technological solution leverages computer vision and AI to enable drivers to navigate various risk scenarios more effectively, preventing future road accidents and actively managing and reducing claims risk. The analysis of relevant data also assists fleet managers in overseeing and improving the safety system within the company.

With this newly strengthened partnership, OpenEyes will deepen the integration of its technology across Metropoline's extensive bus fleet, helping to increase safety on the millions of journeys the fleet conducts each year.

Yair Katzir, CEO of Metropoline, emphasized the company's commitment to safety: "OpenEyes' innovative technology allows us to further our commitment to safety. With a fleet that takes millions of journeys each year, ensuring the protection and optimal control of our passengers, as well as the well-being of our drivers, is crucial. This collaboration with OpenEyes contributes to the handling and management of accidents, a key reason for deepening this partnership."

Yoav Oron, CEO of OpenEyes, said: "OpenEyes is a pioneer in AI-driven Claims Management technology, coupled with innovative insurance coverage solutions tailored for bus and truck fleets. Our comprehensive solution deployment expands upon the existing integration of our technology in thousands of power units within truck and bus fleets worldwide. Leveraging data to positively influence insurance results is key to the success of the commercial auto insurance ecosystem, and OpenEyes is committed to continuing to support both fleets and insurance companies in controlling accidents and claims risk."

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported 9,330 traffic fatalities in the first three months of 2023 alone. Although comprehensive statistics on non-fatal injuries and accidents are still being compiled, these figures highlight the ongoing challenge of road safety. OpenEyes' full-stack technology offers innovative solutions aimed at reducing these numbers significantly.

"Leveraging advanced analytics, AI-driven safety measures, and real-time monitoring powered-by computer vision, OpenEyes is committed to making roads safer for everyone. Hand in hand with our customers, we can work towards a future with zero traffic fatalities," said Dr. Omry Sendik, CTO and Co-founder of OpenEyes.

To date, OpenEyes has raised $23 million led by funds such as Insight Partners, Pitango, and MoreVC. With its mission to minimize the occurrence and severity of traffic accidents, OpenEyes is spearheading a transformative shift in the commercial automotive insurance sector. Fleet managers and safety officers are empowered to proactively identify and mitigate risks through OpenEyes' innovative technology. In addition to enhancing safety, this strategy helps address the escalating insurance costs caused by rising accidents rates.

