OpenFin Announces OpenFin for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

OpenFin's customers can now benefit from a seamless integration creating great customer and employee experiences.

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenFin, today announced it has launched OpenFin for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts, empowering customers using Salesforce Financial Services Cloud to instantly integrate Salesforce with other applications. Used by 90% of the top global banks, OpenFin's client-side technology brings together apps and data into one unified desktop. Enterprises can now connect their workplace applications—third party, native, or web—to empower teams to be as efficient as possible.

OpenFin for Salesforce is now available on Salesforce AppExchange.

OpenFin for Salesforce

With OpenFin for Salesforce, enterprises can now more easily integrate Salesforce with other applications on their desktop by eliminating the complexity of authentication and connectivity set up. Salesforce becomes even more easy to use, integrating into a customizable platform that unifies disparate apps and content, providing a more efficient experience for employees and customers. Eliminating the need for expensive server-side integrations, the app reduces the cost and development resources needed to create seamless workflows.

Comments on the News

"OpenFin for Salesforce is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it accelerates business transformation for customers by providing seamless, interoperable workflows," said Alice Steinglass , Executive Vice President and General Manager, Platform, Salesforce. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."

, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Platform, Salesforce. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs." "Our clients have better access to Salesforce because of the integration with OpenFin Workspace," added Mazy Dar, CEO, OpenFin. "They're creating time-saving workflows where, for example, Salesforce pages pop up pre-populated with an incoming caller's information. With actionable insights at their fingertips, our clients are not only better informed but also more productive in servicing their own customers."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. Since its launch in 2006, the platform has grown to include more than 8,000 apps and experts, with over 12 million customer installs. AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Additional Resources

Follow Salesforce on LinkedIn and Twitter

and Follow OpenFin on LinkedIn and Twitter

Salesforce, AppExchange, Financial Services Cloud and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About OpenFin

Move Fast. Break Nothing. OpenFin is the operating system for enterprise productivity, enabling app distribution, workspace management and workflow automation. Used by 90% of major global banks, OpenFin deploys more than 4,500 desktop applications to more than 4,000 firms. OpenFin investors include Bain Capital Ventures, Barclays, In-Q-Tel, CME Ventures, DRW Venture Capital, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, ING Ventures, NYCA Partners, Pivot Investment Partners, Standard Chartered and Wells Fargo Strategic Capital among others. The company is based in New York with an office in London and presence in Hong Kong and Singapore.

Mitra Roknabadi

OpenFin

[email protected]

310-498-8183

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1362289/OpenFin_Logo.jpg