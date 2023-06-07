OpenFortune and Voodoo Partner Offering Daily Prizes of Up To $15,000

News provided by

OpenFortune

07 Jun, 2023, 09:40 ET

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenFortune Media, one of the fastest-growing media companies that delivers creative advertising via fortune cookies at 47,000 restaurants across the U.S, has partnered with Voodoo, a leading gaming platform, in an innovative collaboration with Blitz App giving players the chance to win daily prizes of up to $15,000.

Continue Reading
OpenFortune Blitz Fortune Cookie
OpenFortune Blitz Fortune Cookie

Fortune cookies have long held a special place in consumers' hearts, providing messages of wealth, prosperity, and offering glimpses into the future. Now, OpenFortune and Blitz App are ready to elevate this experience by infusing it with fun, interactive gaming elements. Through this partnership, Blitz branded fortune cookies will be distributed to restaurants and delivery bags across the US, acting as a gateway for consumers to a unique interactive experience.

Blitz is a popular gaming competition app that offers daily cash prizes to users who can win real money by playing games like Solitaire, Bingo, Pool, Helix Jump, Ball Blast, and Blackjack.

The branded fortune cookies will feature colorful Blitz-focused creative on one side, with traditional wealth inspired fortunes and lucky numbers on the other. The QR code on the slip encourages players to scan for the chance to claim and win real cash prizes through the app.

"We believe that advertising should be a welcomed experience, not an intrusion. By partnering with Blitz App, we can engage consumers and resonate with them in a way traditional mediums simply cannot," said Matt Williams, Chief Cookie Officer, OpenFortune. "We are proud to pioneer this fusion of advertising and gaming and bring even more joy and excitement to the overall fortune cookie experience."

In integrating with the traditional fortune cookie, Blitz is furthering its mission to deliver exceptional gaming experiences that captivate and surprise users, by offering an unforgettable journey that merges the physical and digital worlds.

"We're excited to announce our partnership with OpenFortune, adding a mix of fun and creativity to our marketing strategy. This collaboration empowers us to explore new avenues and engage users in fresh and playful ways. By incorporating gaming elements into the advertising experience, our goal is to create captivating moments that truly connect with our users. Together with OpenFortune, we embark on an exciting journey where the thrill of gaming meets the joy of fortune cookies, delivering a unique and enjoyable experience for all," said Pierre-Olivier Corvol, CEO of Blitz.

By captivating a broader audience with the excitement of gaming, these fortune cookies are serving up an entirely new level of consumer engagement.

About OpenFortune Media
OpenFortune Media is a media platform that connects brands to consumers at scale – via fortune cookies. Our clients' branded fortune cookies are distributed to over 47,000 restaurants and delivery platforms nationwide. Through our mass distribution network and sophisticated targeting capabilities, OpenFortune reaches the hands, hearts, and minds of up to 135M consumers every month. Optimism, creativity, and tradition are at OpenFortune's core.

Press Contact:
Nicole Christopoul
Director of Integrated Marketing & Communications
[email protected]

SOURCE OpenFortune

Also from this source

Gary Vaynerchuk Announces Investment In OpenFortune Media

San Jacinto College Partners with OpenFortune to Drive Enrollment

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.