OpenFortune Ranks No.128 on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies

The fortune cookie advertising company achieves an impressive 3817% in revenue growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that OpenFortune ranks No.128 on the prestigious 2023 Inc. 5000 list, which recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in America. The honorees represent companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges.

Specializing in a unique blend of traditional charm and modern marketing, OpenFortune connects brands and consumers at scale - via fortune cookies. The company reaches 135M consumers a month, all thanks to its vast distribution network and sophisticated targeting capabilities spanning 47,000 restaurants and delivery platforms nationwide.

OpenFortune places captivating brand advertisements on one side of the fortune cookie slip, while the reverse showcases traditional fortunes echoing the brand's voice, complete with lucky numbers. Recent campaigns, including collaborations with esteemed partners like Duolingo, ZipRecruiter, Chime, Manscaped, and Cars.com have witnessed astounding virality across social platforms.

"Being recognized in the top 150 companies on this list is not just a reflection of our company's growth, but a testament to the relentless dedication and hard work of our entire team. When I first came up with the idea behind OpenFortune a few years ago, I never fathomed what it would become today. It is truly an honor to be recognized and as we celebrate this significant milestone, we are more excited than ever about the future," said Shawn Porat, Co-Founder and Chief Fortune Officer.

The choice to use fortune cookies as an advertising medium is no random decision. Its emotional appeal and the intimate moment when a diner cracks open a cookie to discover a message makes it an incredibly potent tool. It's not just about reading an advertisement but experiencing an emotion - a feeling of surprise, delight, and reflection.

"As a new entrant into the physical advertising industry, it took years to establish ourselves as a viable media platform. After several, large, successful partnerships with well-known national advertisers we've been able to not only make our mark but see exponential growth, making OpenFortune one of the fastest-growing media companies in the U.S. as evidenced by cracking #128 on the Inc 5000," added Matt Williams, Co-Founder and Chief Cookie Officer.

OpenFortune also received the 13th overall spot for the fastest-growing companies in the New York area.

OpenFortune joins the likes of Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands that gained their first national exposure as honorees on previous years' Iists.

Contact 
Nicole Christopoul
Director of Integrated Marketing
[email protected]

About OpenFortune 
OpenFortune is a media platform that connects brands to consumers at scale – via fortune cookies. Our clients' branded fortune cookies are distributed to over 47,000 restaurants and delivery platforms nationwide. Through our mass distribution network and sophisticated targeting capabilities, OpenFortune reaches the hands, hearts, and minds of up to 135M consumers every month. Optimism, creativity, and tradition are at OpenFortune's core.

SOURCE OpenFortune

