OpenGov Appoints Katherine August-deWilde to Board of Directors

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OpenGov , the leader in cloud software for government budgeting, performance, and communications, announced the appointment of Katherine August-deWilde to its Board of Directors.

"We are excited to have Katherine join OpenGov's board and look forward to her contributions to the company, its mission, and the governments we serve," shared Zac Bookman, OpenGov CEO. "Katherine's mission-driven mindset, reputation, and leadership will be invaluable to our customers, employees, and mission to power more effective and accountable government."

Katherine August-deWilde is Vice Chair of First Republic Bank and an experienced independent board member and C-suite executive, with expertise in building strong brands and creating shareholder value. For more than 30 years, she co-led First Republic, growing enterprise value in excess of 20 percent per year, and earning accolades for the bank's exemplary client-focused service and culture.

Katherine also serves on the public company boards of TriNet Group, Inc., Eventbrite, Inc., and Sunrun, Inc., in addition to serving on the private company board of Equilar, Inc. She has served as a member of the Advisory Council of the Stanford Center on Longevity and a member of the Stanford University Graduate School of Business Advisory Council.

Katherine shared, "The combination of OpenGov's customer base, mission, and technology will continue to revolutionize how the public sector prioritizes and delivers critical services. I am delighted at the opportunity to help propel OpenGov's mission for all governments and the residents they serve."

With the appointment of Katherine August-deWilde, OpenGov's board now consists of five members, including: Chairman Joe Lonsdale, Founding Partner of 8VC and Co-Founder of Palantir; John Chambers, Founder and CEO of JC2 Ventures and Former Executive Chairman and CEO of Cisco; Marc Andreessen, Co-Founder and General Partner of Andreessen Horowitz; and Zac Bookman, CEO and Co-Founder of OpenGov.

