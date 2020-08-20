OpenGov Appoints Medallia Co-Founder Amy Pressman to Board of Directors

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OpenGov, the modern cloud ERP for our nation's cities, counties, and state agencies, announced the appointment of Amy Pressman to its Board or Directors.

"We are thrilled to have Amy join OpenGov's board. Amy brings with her a deep understanding of customer experience and enterprise software excellence. We look forward to her contributions to the company, its mission, and the governments we serve," shared Zac Bookman, OpenGov CEO. "Amy's background building a strong cloud-based software business will be critical to our teams as we move into our next phase of growth and work to unify and automate the mission-critical processes for the more than 1,000 local governments we serve."

Amy is Co-founder, former President, and a current board member of Medallia, a public enterprise SaaS company that pioneered Experience Management and is the leader in helping organizations capture and act on customer feedback. At Medallia, Amy built and ran many key functions from Marketing and Sales to HR and Talent Acquisition. Since its founding, Medallia has grown to 1,500 employees and over $400M in annual revenue, and trades on the Nasdaq exchange (MDLA).

Prior to founding Medallia, Amy served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Honduras, an Aide on Capitol Hill, a consultant for BCG, and an Associate at Goldman Sachs. She holds an undergraduate degree in History from Harvard and an MBA from Stanford.

Amy shares: "In this moment, when there is no greater force for ensuring quality of life than one's local government, it is imperative that we deliver best-in-class software for mission-critical government functions. With its broad customer base, unique mission, and rapidly expanding technology offering, OpenGov is ushering in a new era of digital transformation for our nation's public administration. I am delighted at the opportunity to help OpenGov advance its mission to power more effective and accountable government."

With the appointment of Amy Pressman, OpenGov's board now includes Chairman Joe Lonsdale, Founding Partner of 8VC and Co-Founder of Palantir; John Chambers, Founder and CEO of JC2 Ventures and Former Executive Chairman and CEO of Cisco; Marc Andreessen, Co-Founder and General Partner of Andreessen Horowitz; Katherine August-deWilde, Vice Chair of First Republic Bank; and Zac Bookman, CEO and Co-Founder of OpenGov.

About OpenGov

OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud ERP software for our nation's cities, counties, and state agencies. On a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,000 agencies across the U.S. Built exclusively for the unique budgeting, financial management, and citizen services needs of the public sector, the OpenGov ERP Cloud enables organizations to plan more strategically and collaboratively, streamline mission-critical processes, and communicate with stakeholders more transparently.

