OpenGov Continues Growth of Modern ERP Cloud with Announcement of ClearRec Acquisition to Automate Bank Reconciliation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and ROCKWALL, Texas, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud ERP software for our nation's cities, counties, and state agencies, expands its market-leading platform with the acquisition of ClearRec. ClearRec is a leading bank reconciliation application for local government designed to handle a broad set of use cases including manual and automatic transaction matching, and batch splitting for larger transaction sets. This announcement is the latest in a series of strategic acquisitions completed by OpenGov over the past two years.

ClearRec, now OpenGov Bank Reconciliation, is known for its intuitive interface, with a step-by-step workflow that makes it suitable for less experienced staff. The software has been used by local governments for more than 10 years and was designed by a former government auditor to address the challenges faced by government entities with the crucial task of performing bank reconciliations.

"Creating a bank reconciliation software product has been my passion for the last ten years," said ClearRec Founder Neil Conway. "OpenGov provides immediate integration to the bank reconciliation product which is crucial for efficiency. I am thrilled at the opportunity to extend the features to OpenGov's family of products and to be part of such a mission-driven industry leader."

"As we continue to expand our technology footprint with local governments and state agencies, I'm excited to bring this added value to our customers by simplifying an often complex and manual process. OpenGov continues to drive the cloud transformation in the public sector, to improve the experience for our customers, and to deliver on our mission of powering more effective and accountable government with a fully integrated cloud-based ERP," said CEO Zac Bookman.

About OpenGov

OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud ERP software for our nation's cities, counties, and state agencies. On a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,000 agencies across the U.S. Built exclusively for the unique budgeting, financial management, and civic services needs of the public sector, the OpenGov ERP Cloud makes organizations more collaborative, digitizes mission-critical processes, and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders.

