OpenGov Named to 2021 Top Workplaces USA

In a year of disruption, OpenGov came together as one team to collectively affirm our commitment to our values : doing what we say we will do, driving for customer impact, and having a passion for the mission. This affirmation was proven out through the collaboration, tenacity, and grit we saw across our teams and in the positive feedback captured by the survey.

"We are committed to fostering an inclusive, supportive, and fun culture here at OpenGov," said Zac Bookman, CEO at OpenGov. "I am inspired every day by our employees who solve difficult challenges and further our mission to 'Power More Effective and Accountable Government.' This award reflects the incredible talent we have across teams and the impact they are having on our customers as we continue to grow our ability to serve local governments."

"Last year tested us all personally and professionally. We are proud of the way OpenGov came together and supported one another as a team. Being awarded a Top Workplace is an honor made possible by our passionate employees," expressed Frank Han, Vice President of Talent Acquisition at OpenGov. "Being a Top Workplace will allow us to drive more awareness in the market to attract top talent to add to our amazing company."

2020 was a banner year at OpenGov as we surpassed our company goals and onboarded 100+ new hires to help fuel our growth. To learn more about career opportunities at OpenGov, visit www.opengov.com/careers

OpenGov is the leader in providing our nation's local and state governments with modern cloud financial software to help power more effective and accountable government. Built exclusively for the unique budgeting, financial, and community development needs of the public sector, OpenGov solutions help more than 1,000 customers plan effectively, increase efficiency, and improve engagement through better collaboration and transparency.

