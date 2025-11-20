openIDL Launches First-Ever Free and Open Production-Ready Insurance Data Standard: openIDS Homeowners Standard v.1.0

Pioneering the Future of Insurance Data with Industry-Wide Adoption through Open, Collaborative Standards

openIDL releases the first-ever free and open production-ready open insurance data standard.

The openIDS Homeowners Standard v.1.0 establishes a unified, interoperable framework to reduce reporting friction, improve regulatory compliance, and accelerate innovation across the insurance ecosystem.

The new insurance data standard affects the broader insurance ecosystem, including carriers, regulators, technology providers, policymakers, and consumers who rely on transparent, consistent, and interoperable insurance data.

Through the openIDS Data Standards Working Group, the openIDS Homeowners Standard v.1.0 is now available for industry adoption - view details at www.openIDL.org .

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- openIDL, an initiative of the Linux Foundation dedicated to modernizing and standardizing insurance data, today announced the release of the first-ever free openIDS (open Insurance Data Standards) Homeowners Standard v.1.0. This release marks a significant industry milestone and sets the stage for a new generation of open, interoperable insurance data models.

openIDS, an initiative under openIDL, is designed to improve regulatory reporting, streamline data exchange, and accelerate innovation. openIDS provides a common framework that enables insurers, regulators, and partners to share information efficiently and securely.

Developed through the openIDS Data Standards Working Group (DSWG) Homeowners Workstream, the openIDS Homeowners Standard v.1.0 introduces a consistent framework for capturing and exchanging property risk data. With this standard, insurers, regulators, and ecosystem partners can streamline compliance reporting, reduce data friction, and unlock opportunities for innovation and digital transformation across the insurance value chain.

"This release is a testament to the power of collaboration," said Josh Hershman, Executive Director of openIDL. "Our members came together to design something dynamic, resilient, and future-focused. With the governance and support of the Linux Foundation, we're building a foundation for insurance data standards that can scale and adapt as the industry evolves."

The openIDS Homeowners Standard v.1.0 is the first in a series of planned data models aimed at harmonizing insurance data practices. Future models will expand into additional lines of business and use cases, further accelerating the adoption of open, standardized approaches that benefit insurers, regulators, and policyholders alike.

By standardizing how policies and insurable objects are described and recorded, openIDS is enabling:

Improved risk assessment – Consistent data means more accurate underwriting.

Regulatory readiness – Recognized data formats enable quicker responses to regulators.

Seamless interoperability – Shared definitions reduce the need for costly one-off data translations.

Better insights – Rich, structured data unlocks more powerful analytics and product innovation.

Members of openIDL echoed the significance of the release.

"This milestone delivers on a long-standing need for our industry," said Michael Payne, VP of Actuarial Services/Chief Pricing Actuary at AAIS. "With the openIDS Homeowners Standard v.1.0, we now have a production-ready standard that not only drives efficiency and compliance, but also sets the stage for broad adoption across the insurance marketplace."

"Leveraging contributed IP from Cloverleaf Analytics allowed us to move with speed and precision, resulting in a commercially viable standard proven over the past ten years that works in the real world right now," said Robert Clark, CEO and Founder of Cloverleaf Analytics. "That combination of practicality and collaboration is what makes industry-wide adoption achievable."

"This is just the beginning," said Cory Isaacson, CEO of reThought Flood. "The openIDS Homeowners Standard v.1.0 establishes a strong foundation and we're ready to build on it. By developing additional models, we'll continue expanding the value of openIDS and shaping the future of insurance data standards -- creating the potential for streamlined efficiency and billions of dollars of savings across the industry."

The release of the openIDS Homeowners Standard v.1.0 marks a pivotal moment for openIDL and the overall insurance industry. With a production-ready standard in place, broad collaboration underway, and a roadmap for future models, openIDS is positioned to become the foundation for a more efficient, interoperable, and innovative insurance data ecosystem. Future standards are already under discussion, with the goal of expanding coverage to additional lines of business and regulatory reporting needs. Learn more about openIDL .

About openIDL

The open Insurance Data Link (openIDL) is a Linux Foundation project advancing the open Insurance Data Standards (openIDS) initiative. Through open governance and collaboration, openIDL brings carriers, regulators, and technology partners together to define and publish industry-wide data standards. These standards form a common language for insurance data, enabling consistent regulatory reporting, greater transparency, and a foundation for innovation. By aligning the industry around open-source principles, openIDL is building a sustainable framework of dynamic, extensible standards that will evolve with the needs of the entire industry ecosystem.

About the Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, hardware, standards, and data. Linux Foundation projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, ONAP, OpenChain, OpenSSF, OpenStack, PyTorch, RISC-V, SPDX, Zephyr, and more. The Linux Foundation is focused on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org .

For a list of trademarks of the Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage . Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

