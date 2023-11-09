Opening Ceremony and Plenary Session Held at 2023 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit

News provided by

CRI Online

09 Nov, 2023, 06:17 ET

WUZHEN, China, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from CRI Online: The 2023 World Internet Conference (WIC) Wuzhen Summit Opening Ceremony and Plenary Session took place on November 8 with World Internet Conference Secretary General Ren Xianliang presiding.

Continue Reading
During the events, memorial cups were presented to the winners of the Wuzhen Summit 10-Year Commemorative Honour, and the first group of World Internet Conference Global Youth Leaders received certificates marking their selection.
During the events, memorial cups were presented to the winners of the Wuzhen Summit 10-Year Commemorative Honour, and the first group of World Internet Conference Global Youth Leaders received certificates marking their selection.

Some of the esteemed guests who spoke included Minister of Information of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar U Maung Maung Ohn; Chairman and CEO of IBM Arvind Krishna; Chairman of China Mobile Communications Group Co., Ltd. Yang Jie; Alibaba Group CEO Eddie Yongming Wu; Executive Director and Co-CEO of Shanghai Xunmeng Information Technology Co., Ltd. Zhao Jiazhen; Secretary General of AICTO Mohamed Ben Amor; Co-Founder of 360 Security Technology Zhou Hongyi; Lenovo Group Chairman and CEO Yang Yuanqing; Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering Wu Hequan; Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and American Academy of Arts and Sciences Zhang Yaqin; Founding Father of Internet of the Republic of Korea and Professor Emeritus of KAIST Kilnam Chon, and Founding Father of African Internet and Chairman of Network Computer Systems in Ghana Nii Quaynor.

During the events, memorial cups were presented to the winners of the Wuzhen Summit 10-Year Commemorative Honour, and the first group of World Internet Conference Global Youth Leaders received certificates marking their selection.

The 2023 WIC Wuzhen Summit is dedicated to "Creating an Inclusive and Resilient Digital World Beneficial to All — Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace", with 20 sub-forums on topics ranging from digital cooperation within the Global Development Initiative and collaborative green transformation toward digital sustainability to artificial intelligence (AI). More than 1,800 online and offline participants from over 120 countries and regions worldwide are expected to take part.

SOURCE CRI Online

Also from this source

The 2023 Xichong Asia Organic Industrial Innovation Summit Opens

The 2023 Xichong Asia Organic Industrial Innovation Summit Opens

A news report from CRI Online: On September 11th, the 2023 Xichong Asia Organic Industrial Innovation Summit, with the theme of "Organic Stimulates...
Fin de « Liugong Island Cup », la Coupe du monde de triathlon 2023 de Weihai & et de « Triangle Tyre Cup », la série de triathlon extrême de Weihai 2023 en Chine

Fin de « Liugong Island Cup », la Coupe du monde de triathlon 2023 de Weihai & et de « Triangle Tyre Cup », la série de triathlon extrême de Weihai 2023 en Chine

Un communiqué de CRI Online : Le 27 août, les deux journées de la Coupe du monde de triathlon de Weihai 2023, « Liugong Island Cup », et de la série...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Internet Technology

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.