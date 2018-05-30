Opening Ceremony of International Mayor's Forum on Tourism - Zhengzhou, China 2018 (IMFT 2018) Held Successfully

Zhao Suping, a member of the standing Committee of Henan Provincial Party Committee and Minister of propaganda department, delivered a speech. She concluded that Henan had a long history and splendid culture, such as culture in Spring and Autumn period, and Qin and Han dynasties. Henan boasts with colorful natural scenery, beautiful in the south and grand in the north, and has convenient transportations. People can travel from Zhengzhou airport to the majority of the cities in China within two hours. Henan is an important node of the Belt and Road Initiative that will always open the door to the world and push tourism prosperity together. She wishes IMFT2018 a great success!

Li Jinzao, Deputy Secretary and Deputy Minister of the Party Proup of the Ministry of culture and tourism, Liu Wei, Chairman of Henan CPPCC, Zhu shanzhong, Executive Director of the United Nations World Tourism Rrganization, and Ma Yi, member of the standing Committee of Henan Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of Zhengzhou Municipal Party Committee jointly launched the opening ceremony.

This forum was co-sponsored by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China, the UN World Tourism Organization and the People's Government of Henan province, supported by the World Tourism Union, the World Tourism Council and the Asia-Pacific Tourism Association, and hosted by the Henan Provincial Tourism Administration, the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office of the Provincial Government and the Zhengzhou Municipal Government. Its theme is "City Tourism Innovation in an Era of Sharing Economy". Through the variety of forms of keynote speech, authoritative report release, thematic discussion and thematic dialogue, tour experience, this forum emerged lots of sparks of wisdom, explored the development trend of tourism, and led global guests to experience the profound history of Henan.

