Opening Ceremony of the Fourth Qingdao Multinationals Summit

News provided by

Information Office of the People's Government of Qingdao

13 Oct, 2023, 04:51 ET

QINGDAO, China, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 11, the opening ceremony of the Fourth Qingdao Multinationals Summit was held, marking the beginning of the "Qingdao Time" for leaders from 416 multinational companies worldwide. This top-level event transcending national boundaries once again demonstrates China's determination to further open up and promote mutual benefit and win-win results. It also carries profound implications and significance for the global economic recovery.

Continue Reading
Opening Ceremony of the Fourth Qingdao Multinationals Summit
Opening Ceremony of the Fourth Qingdao Multinationals Summit
Centralized Signing Ceremony for Key Cooperation Projects
Centralized Signing Ceremony for Key Cooperation Projects

According to data from the Department of Commerce of Shandong Province, the first three Qingdao Summits collectively witnessed the signing of 195 foreign investment projects, primarily spanning areas such as high-end equipment manufacturing, new generation information technology, new energy and materials, healthcare, modern agriculture, cultural creativity, and the modern ocean sector. These projects had a total investment value of USD 27.42 billion, with contracted foreign investment reaching USD 10.33 billion. Currently, there have been 125 registered foreign investment projects, representing a registration rate of 64%, and the actual utilization of foreign investment amounts to nearly USD 3 billion. Building upon the achievements of the previous three Qingdao Summits, this edition aims to build a more exciting, effective and influential bridge for cooperation between multinational companies and China. Key focal points include intensifying efforts to attract and leverage foreign investment, showcasing new practices for the expansion and development of multinationals in China, as well as highlighting emerging trends in industrial investment layout.

According to the Information Office of the People's Government of Qingdao, in addition to the opening ceremony, collective meetings between ministerial and provincial leaders and important guests, as well as investment promotion-themed salons, this summit also hosted a series of exchange and promotion activities, such as multinational symposiums, national ministerial policy closed-door meetings, economic consulting advisor meetings of the government of Shandong Province, industry promotion meetings of Shandong Province, multinational promotion meetings, and informal meetings of host and guest provinces. At the same time, the summit also featured a "Multinationals and China Thematic Exhibition", focusing on the cooperation between multinationals and the Chinese industry in the new era, showcasing the development achievements, advanced technologies, and cooperation willingness of multinationals in China.

Image Attachments Links:
Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=442649
Caption: Opening Ceremony of the Fourth Qingdao Multinationals Summit

Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=442652
Caption: Centralized Signing Ceremony for Key Cooperation Projects

SOURCE Information Office of the People's Government of Qingdao

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.