Opening of OMP'S First Self-Storage Development

"The Clark Avenue Self Storage building is our first multi-story self-storage facility and we're delighted to team up with our partner Invesco Real Estate and Extra Space Storage on this well located asset," noted Timur Tecimer, CEO of OMP. "We are very excited to expand in the self-storage space and are looking for new opportunities in California," added Tecimer.

The store is set to open on January 25th, 2021. Rentals can be made by visiting the website at extraspace.com/storage/facilities/us/california/newark/7539/, calling the Extra Space new customer line at (877) 229-4023, or stopping by the office located onsite. Office hours will be 9:30 am to 6:00 pm Monday through Friday and 9:00 am to 5:30 pm on Saturday. After renting a unit, the site can be accessed from 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM every day of the week by secured gate entry.

Ranked among the largest real estate developers in Los Angeles, Overton Moore Properties (OMP) is a privately held company specializing in real estate development, acquisition, master planning, marketing, asset management, property management, construction management, and financial reporting of industrial, self-storage, office and mixed-use projects. OMP's long-term franchise value, local market knowledge, deep relationships with tenants and the brokerage community and strong institutional relationships have contributed to its success throughout the past 42 years. OMP has developed and acquired more than 38 million square feet of office, industrial, self-storage and mixed-use space, representing over $2 billion in value. The firm has offices in Southern and Northern California and manages nearly 10 million square feet of space in California.

