Opening the Doors on Claris Connect Beta - Power of Workflow Automation for All

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Claris International Inc., Apple subsidiary and creator of the world's leading Workplace Innovation Platform, today launched the invite-only Beta program of Claris Connect. First unveiled to attendees at the 2019 Claris Developers' Conference, Claris Connect is an integration and workflows service designed to drive digital transformation for small and mid-market businesses. The Claris Connect service provides customers with an intuitive interface for connecting apps and automating workflows, saving them from the task of building custom-built, backend integrations.

"There have never been any limits on what our developers can create with Claris FileMaker, which is why we are widely deployed by everyone from SMBs to Fortune 100 companies. That said, the speed of digital transformation happening in every industry demands hyper-agility and the ability to go from idea to workflow in minutes. Claris Connect drives this forward," said Brad Freitag, CEO of Claris International, Inc.

Designed to tap into the ever-expanding PaaS market, Claris Connect removes the need for custom coding and automatically handles authentication, authorization, monitoring, versioning, error handling and much more. This powerful event-driven workflow automation tool handles all of the backend data infrastructure for Claris developers, and features seamless connections and experiences across both cloud and on-premise apps. With an easy-to-use graphical interface, developers can create workflows as simple or as complex as their needs, simply by stitching together third party services.

"Claris Connect represents a significant leap forward for problem solvers to create better outcomes," said Srini Gurrapu, vice president of product management and design. "With Claris Connect, simplicity and power no longer have to be a tradeoff. Whether you are a citizen developer or pro developer, Claris Connect makes workflow automation easy and powerful."

This new service is the result of Claris' acquisition of Stamplay, a 500 Startups company founded by Giuliano Iacobelli, now a lead project manager for Claris Connect.

The Claris Connect service is available in Beta now, and interested customers can visit www.claris.com/r/join-claris-connect.html to request access, with full public availability slated for early 2020.

About Claris International Inc.

Claris International Inc. is the creator of the world's leading Workplace Innovation Platform, offering a suite of services that empower problem solvers to drive digital transformation in businesses large and small. The company has more than 1 million active users globally across SMBs and the Fortune 500. Claris is an Apple subsidiary with an unmatched record of business success of more than 80 consecutive profitable quarters. Claris is headquartered in California with operations worldwide, including London, Paris, Munich, Tokyo, Beijing, and Sydney.

SOURCE Claris International Inc.