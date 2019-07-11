OpenInvest Joins The U.N.-Supported Principles For Responsible Investment

SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenInvest , the asset management platform that enables customization, direct indexing and impact investing at scale, announced today that it has become a signatory to the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). The UN-supported PRI is the leading international network for investors who are committed to incorporating environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues into their investment practices and ownership policies.

"OpenInvest is dedicated to mainstreaming ESG investing and developing a more sustainable global financial system," said Joshua Levin, co-founder and chief strategy officer, OpenInvest. "Becoming a PRI Signatory underscores OpenInvest's mission to transform the investment landscape with transparency and to reshape finance as a force for good."

The PRI consists of a voluntary set of six investment principles for investors to incorporate ESG issues into their investment practices. The OpenInvest platform integrates multi-sourced ESG data and offers a number of causes, such as divestment from fossil fuel producers and major greenhouse gas emitters; investment in corporate women leaders and LGBTQIA+-friendly companies, companies supporting refugees, and more.

"OpenInvest delivers custom investment portfolios aligned with some of the most important ESG issues facing society today," said Fiona Reynolds, chief executive officer, the PRI. "By publicly agreeing to adhere to the Principles for Responsible Investment, OpenInvest is helping to advance sustainable financial practices across the globe."

Unlike mutual funds or ETFs, an OpenInvest portfolio provides granular customization, direct shareholder engagement and proxy voting, while its proprietary algorithms automatically rebalance portfolios to keep them dynamically diversified and tracking market indices as investors divest/invest.

About OpenInvest

OpenInvest ( https://openinvest.com ) is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and a financial technology startup dedicated to mainstreaming values-based investing through technology. The company was founded by two of the architects of Bridgewater Associates' portfolio management and trading systems and a sustainable finance expert from the World Wildlife Fund. OpenInvest is backed by some of the biggest names in Silicon Valley, including Andreessen Horowitz, YCombinator, Kevin Durant's Thirty Five Ventures, and QED, the founders of CapitalOne. OpenInvest now has a team of financial, technology, and environmental, social and governance (ESG) experts across three continents and is recognized as a global thought leader in ESG implementation. OpenInvest's technology platform supports full customization around investor values, in-depth impact reporting, dynamic divest-invest activity, and easy shareholder engagement, while ensuring investors track specified market indices. To get started, contact your adviser, visit openinvest.com , or download the iOS or Android app. Follow OpenInvest on Facebook and Twitter .

About the PRI

The PRI is the world's leading proponent of responsible investment. It works to understand the investment implications of ESG factors and to support its international network of investor signatories in incorporating these factors into their investment and ownership decisions. The PRI acts in the long-term interests of its signatories, of the financial markets and economies in which they operate, and ultimately of the environment and society as a whole. Visit the PRI website for more details: www.unpri.org .

