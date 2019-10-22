OpenJS Foundation launches new professional certification program to support the future of Node.js development

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The OpenJS Foundation, providing vendor-neutral support for sustained growth within the open source JavaScript community, today announced the OpenJS Node.js Application Developer (JSNAD) and OpenJS Node.js Services Developer (JSNSD) certification programs. The two certification programs are aimed at Node.js developers and are designed to demonstrate competence within the Node.js framework. The JSNAD and JSNSD certification programs, developed in partnership with NearForm and NodeSource , are available immediately.

"The OpenJS Node.js professional certification programs are designed to help developers demonstrate their Node.js proficiency in real-world environments and provide them with the knowledge to bring these technologies to their respective organizations," said Robin Ginn, OpenJS Foundation Executive Director. "The exams provide a framework, developed by expert practitioners from the Node.js community, that illustrates the range of skills for experienced developers. We are excited to provide these certifications through the OpenJS Foundation as a clear, vendor-neutral way of showcasing key Node.js abilities."

"As a leading telecommunication company serving millions of Canadian customers, a skilled technical talent pipeline is crucial to our continued success at TELUS," said Luca Maraschi, Principal Architect at TELUS. "Given our role in the alpha testing of these certifications, we are confident that they will highlight the right skills of Node.js developers and we are excited to have these programs available to ensure our developer community continues to thrive."

"The arrival of these exams is an exciting step for the OpenJS Foundation as it represents another way for us to support developers within the community," said Todd Moore, OpenJS Foundation Board Chair. "We look forward to having these tests available on the market and for the diverse set of Node.js developers to take these exams, get certified and showcase their knowledge of this crucial technology."

"The availability of certification is a big milestone for the Node.js project. We now have formal materials and exams available which will support the next wave of adoption of node.js in the enterprise," said Cian Ó Maidín, NearForm CEO & Founder. "We're proud of the work all of the partners have put into making this happen."

"We are thrilled to see this important initiative come to life, and are proud to have been a part of creating this opportunity to enable developers to validate their skills with certification," said Russ Whitman, CEO of NodeSource. "Backed by the Foundation, supported by NodeSource and key community members we hope this will advance Node.js adoption and the amazing products and services being developed. We couldn't be more excited."

OpenJS Node.js Application Developer (JSNAD)

The OpenJS Node.js Application Developer certification is ideal for the Node.js developer with at least two years of experience working with Node.js. For more information and how to enroll: https://training.linuxfoundation.org/certification/jsnad/

OpenJS Node.js Services Developer (JSNSD)

The OpenJS Node.js Services Developer certification is for the Node.js developer with at least two years of experience creating RESTful servers and services with Node.js. For more information and how to enroll: https://training.linuxfoundation.org/certification/jsnsd/

Both exams are two hours long, performance-based exams delivered via a browser-based terminal and each includes an automatic free retake (if needed). Exams are monitored by a live human proctor and are conducted online in English. Certification is valid for three years and includes a PDF Certificate and a digital badge. Corporate pricing for groups of five or more is available.

Supporting Quotes from Test Takers

Steve Toro, Software Engineer, Addigy Technology

Great job on this exam! It definitely exposes the knowledge you're missing from the core node.js packages. It's not enough to use Node and Express for web development for this one.

Oleksandr Zhurbenko, Full Stack Developer, Scotiabank

This is the first time I took the exam in the live coding format. Even though I didn't have enough time to finish it, I still loved the process. I wish there were more exams like this. Great job!

Yerko Palma, Senior Developer, Chilena Consolidated

This exam format is ideal, and all programming/tech exams should be set up this way. It provides for a much more accurate evaluation of people's skills over any other format because it mirrors every-day tasks for node.js devs.

Luke Chinworth, Web Developer, Solid Digital

I liked that the questions were directly related to real world tasks.

Vinicius Mussak, Microsoft MVP / Project Coordinator, SMN Technologies

I very much like the real code, API construction, requests, because it reflects our day jobs in our companies.

Nathaniel Burgwyn, Beta Tester

This feels really close to what I feel the exam should be. As a manager, I would feel confident in a candidate who possessed this certification.

About OpenJS Foundation

The OpenJS Foundation is committed to supporting the healthy growth of the JavaScript ecosystem and web technologies by providing a neutral organization to host and sustain projects, as well as collaboratively fund activities for the benefit of the community at large. The OpenJS Foundation is made up of 32 open source JavaScript projects including Appium, Dojo, jQuery, Node.js, and webpack and is supported by 30 corporate and end-user members, including GoDaddy, Google, IBM, Intel, Joyent, and Microsoft. These members recognize the interconnected nature of the JavaScript ecosystem and the importance of providing a central home for projects which represent significant shared value.

