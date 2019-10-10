OpenJS Foundation welcomes AMP project to help improve user experience on the web

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The OpenJS Foundation , providing vendor-neutral support for sustained growth within the open source JavaScript community, announced today that the open source web component framework AMP will be joining the Foundation's incubation program. The news was delivered at the AMP Contributor Summit 2019 in New York City.

Now in its fourth year, AMP, a multi-stakeholder open source project initially backed by Google and used across a broad range of organizations, allows any publisher to have pages load quickly on mobile devices. Used in billions of pages on more than 30 million domains , AMP integrates with countless products and companies, including Google and Microsoft who each implement their own AMP Cache.

As a continuation of its adoption of an open governance model in late 2018, AMP's cross-industry Technical Steering Committee agreed that the next step would be to submit an application for the project to join the OpenJS Foundation. This decision was further supported by its Advisory Committee representing constituencies from publishers, CDNs, browser vendors, open web advocates, and e-commerce and platform companies.

"AMP is a great example of a community and technology focused on i mproving web performance and experience for all," said Robin Ginn, Executive Director of the OpenJS Foundation. "On behalf of the Foundation, I am happy to welcome AMP and I look forward to seeing their progress to support a faster, open web."

After completing the incubation process and officially joining the OpenJS Foundation, AMP will enable a wider variety of contributions from a wider audience, both technical and strategic. Additionally, a move to the OpenJS Foundation aims to develop and showcase the entirety of AMP's benefits and capabilities, outside of the advantages to publishers.

"Now in our fourth year, AMP is excited for the next step on our journey," said Malte Ubl, Member of the AMP Project Technical Steering Committee. "We've been considering the best home for AMP for some time. We decided on the OpenJS Foundation because we feel it's the best place for us to help us to cater to our diverse group of constituencies. This step builds on previous moves we've made toward open governance and helps us focus on transparency and openness."

"As a Platinum member of the OpenJS Foundation and huge proponent for thriving open-source communities, we are thrilled to see AMP take this step with the Foundation," said Myles Borins, Developer Advocate for Google and OpenJS Foundation Board Vice-Chairperson. "The opportunity to improve the web is vast, and AMP has a role to play in that. We see no better place for AMP to accomplish these goals than with the OpenJS Foundation."

"As an AMP contributor and framework user having integrated AMP into different products including owning our own AMP Cache, we fully support and encourage this move," said Saulo Santos, Engineering Manager, Bing Experiences, Microsoft. "AMP is helping to improve the web, and entering it into the Foundation will only be a continuation of these efforts."

The OpenJS Foundation is committed to supporting the healthy growth of the JavaScript ecosystem and web technologies by providing a neutral organization to host and sustain projects, as well as collaboratively fund activities for the benefit of the community at large. The OpenJS Foundation is made up of 32 open source JavaScript projects including Appium, Dojo, jQuery, Node.js, and webpack and is supported by 30 corporate and end-user members, including GoDaddy, Google, IBM, Intel, Joyent, and Microsoft. These members recognize the interconnected nature of the JavaScript ecosystem and the importance of providing a central home for projects which represent significant shared value.

