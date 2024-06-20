OPENLANE Announces Board Appointment with 20+ Years Founding and Leading Tech Innovators

New Director Brings C-Suite Track Record Driving Growth and Success

CARMEL, Ind., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE: KAR), a leading operator of digital marketplaces for wholesale used vehicles, announces the appointment of Randy Altschuler to its board of directors. A seasoned entrepreneur and executive, Altschuler brings more than 20 years of experience leveraging technology, digital marketplaces and artificial intelligence (AI) to transform the manufacturing landscape.

"We are delighted to welcome Randy to our Board," said Michael Kestner, Chair of OPENLANE. "His expertise developing AI and digital marketplaces to disrupt the manufacturing industry will provide valuable perspective and insight as we continue executing our digital transformation."

Altschuler has co-founded and led multiple companies, including OfficeTiger (acquired by RR Donnelley), CloudBlue (acquired by Ingram Micro) and, most recently, Xometry, the global AI-powered digital marketplace for manufacturing where he currently serves as CEO. He has a proven track record shepherding companies from start-up and scaling to growth, building industry-disrupting technology solutions while generating meaningful value for shareholders.

"As the original pioneer in digital remarketing, OPENLANE's vision is to build the world's greatest digital marketplace for used vehicles," said Peter Kelly, CEO of OPENLANE. "We are thrilled to welcome Randy to our Board, and looking forward to drawing on his acumen as we channel our robust innovation pipeline to make wholesale easy so our customers can be more successful."

Altschuler is a graduate of Princeton University, studied as a Fulbright Scholar at the University of Vienna and holds an MBA from Harvard Business School.

About OPENLANE

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE: KAR) provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. OPENLANE's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, OPENLANE has employees across the United States, Canada, Europe, Uruguay and the Philippines.

