OPENLANE Announces Investor Day

CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE: OPLN), a leading operator of digital marketplaces for wholesale used vehicles, will host its Investor Day on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The in-person event will take place in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., with presentations expected to conclude by noon ET and lunch to follow.

During the event, members of OPENLANE's executive management team will discuss OPENLANE's strategy, operating model, technology roadmap and long-term outlook.

The event is in-person only and will not be broadcast. To request an invite, email [email protected] by February 6, 2026. Presenters' slides will be posted to the investor relations section of the company's website at ir.corporate.openlane.com approximately 90 minutes before the event.

OPENLANE Contacts: Media Inquiries: Analyst Inquiries: Laurie Dippold Bill Wright (317) 468-3900 (317) 249-4559 [email protected] [email protected]

About OPENLANE

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE: OPLN) makes wholesale easy by connecting the leading automotive manufacturers, dealers, rental companies, fleet operators, captive finance and lending institutions as buyers and sellers to create the most advanced digital marketplace for used vehicles. Our innovative products and services deliver a fast, fair and transparent experience that helps customers make smarter decisions and achieve better outcomes. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, OPENLANE has employees across the United States, Canada, Europe, Uruguay and the Philippines. For more information and the latest OPENLANE news, visit corporate.openlane.com.

