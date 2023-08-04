OPENLANE Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

04 Aug, 2023, 17:14 ET

CARMEL, Ind., Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE: KAR), a leading operator of digital marketplaces for wholesale used vehicles, will participate in the J.P. Morgan 2023 Auto Conference on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 8:45am ET. Participating in the conference will be OPENLANE Chief Executive Officer Peter Kelly, Chief Financial Officer Brad Lakhia and Treasurer and Vice President Investor Relations Mike Eliason.

Webcast of the presentation will be made available under the investor relations section of the company's website at ir.corporate.openlane.com.

OPENLANE Contacts


Media Inquiries:

Analyst Inquiries:

Laurie Dippold

Mike Eliason

(317) 468-3900

(317) 249-4559

[email protected]

[email protected]

About OPENLANE
OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE: KAR) provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. The company's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services. Our integrated marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers around the globe. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, the company has employees across the United States, Canada, Europe, Uruguay and the Philippines. For more information and the latest company news, visit corporate.openlane.com.

