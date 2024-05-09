OPENLANE Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

CARMEL, Ind., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE: KAR), a leading operator of digital marketplaces for wholesale used vehicles, will participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Monday, May 20, 2024, at 1:10pm ET. Participating in the conference will be OPENLANE's Peter Kelly, CEO, and Brad Lakhia, EVP and Chief Financial Officer.

A webcast of the presentation will be made available under the investor relations section of the company's website at ir.corporate.openlane.com.

About OPENLANE
OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE: KAR) provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. The company's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services. Our integrated marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers around the globe. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, the company has employees across the United States, Canada, Europe, Uruguay and the Philippines. For more information and the latest company news, visit corporate.openlane.com.

