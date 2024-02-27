OPENLANE Announces Retirement of Mike Eliason, Treasurer and Vice President of Investor Relations

News provided by

OPENLANE

27 Feb, 2024, 08:15 ET

Nationwide Search to Identify Successor; EVP and CFO Brad Lakhia to Assume Treasurer Role

CARMEL, Ind., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE: KAR), a leading operator of digital marketplaces for wholesale used vehicles, announced that Mike Eliason, Treasurer and Vice President of Investor Relations, is retiring after more than 25 years at the company, effective June 1, 2024. Eliason will continue to serve in his position until a successor is named to ensure a seamless transition.

OPENLANE will conduct a thorough national search process for Eliason's successor. Upon Eliason's retirement, Brad Lakhia, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, will assume the role of Treasurer.

"Mike has been a valued member of the OPENLANE team for 25 years and has led our investor relations program for the last seven years, playing a key role in communicating about our company's growth and transformation to our customers, business partners and stockholders," said Brad Lakhia, EVP and Chief Financial Officer at OPENLANE. "I want to thank Mike for his leadership and congratulate him on his well-deserved retirement."

Continued Lakhia, "After successfully executing on a number of transformative initiatives in 2023, including delivering meaningful improvement in our Marketplace segment results, this is an ideal time to evaluate a diverse array of investor relations leaders who can help OPENLANE deliver on its purpose to make wholesale easy for our customers."

OPENLANE Contacts:

Media Inquiries:

Analyst Inquiries:

Laurie Dippold

Mike Eliason

Brad Lakhia

(317) 468-3900

(317) 249-4559

(330) 524-9924

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

About OPENLANE
OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE: KAR) provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. OPENLANE's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services. Our integrated marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers around the globe. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, OPENLANE has employees across the United States, Canada, Europe, Uruguay and the Philippines. For more information and the latest OPENLANE news, visit corporate.openlane.com.

SOURCE OPENLANE

Also from this source

OPENLANE, Inc. Reports 2023 Financial Results

OPENLANE, Inc. Reports 2023 Financial Results

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE: KAR), today reported its fourth quarter and annual financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. "Our business made ...
OPENLANE Promotes Will Mitchell to Lead AFC

OPENLANE Promotes Will Mitchell to Lead AFC

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE: KAR), a leading operator of digital marketplaces for wholesale used vehicles, announces the promotion of Will Mitchell to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.