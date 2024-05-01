OPENLANE, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

CARMEL, Ind., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE: KAR), today reported its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024.

"I am very pleased with OPENLANE's first quarter results and believe they represent a compelling preview of the performance OPENLANE is capable of delivering as the industry recovery continues" said Peter Kelly, CEO of OPENLANE. "The marketplace segment grew volumes by 13%, delivered 47% of total OPENLANE adjusted EBITDA and continued to take share from physical auctions. Our finance segment was also a strong contributor during the quarter. And as I look to the future, we are advancing a robust pipeline of innovation that will further differentiate our offerings and strengthen our ability to deliver continued growth and improved financial performance."

First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Marketplace volumes increased 13% YoY

Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) increased 17% to $7 billion YoY

YoY Income from continuing operations of $19 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $75 million , with Marketplace accelerating to 47% of total

, with Marketplace accelerating to 47% of total $100 million of cash flow from operating activities

2024 Guidance

The company's previously stated annual guidance remains unchanged.



Annual Guidance Income from continuing operations (in millions) $74 - $88 Adjusted EBITDA (in millions) $285 - $305 Income from continuing operations per share - diluted * $0.20 - $0.30 Operating adjusted net income from continuing operations per share - diluted $0.77 - $0.87

* The company uses the two-class method of calculating income from continuing operations per diluted share. Under the two-class method, income from continuing operations is adjusted for dividends and undistributed earnings (losses) to the holders of the Series A Preferred Stock, and the weighted average diluted shares do not assume conversion of the preferred shares to common shares.

Earnings guidance does not contemplate future items such as business development activities, strategic developments (such as restructurings, spin-offs or dispositions of assets or investments), contingent purchase price adjustments, significant expenses related to litigation, tax adjustments and changes in applicable laws and regulations (including significant accounting and tax matters) and intangible impairments. The timing and amounts of these items are highly variable, difficult to predict, and of a potential size that could have a substantial impact on the company's reported results for any given period. Prospective quantification of these items is generally not practicable. Operating adjusted net income from continuing operations per share excludes amortization expense associated with acquired intangible assets, as well as one-time charges, net of taxes. See reconciliations of the company's guidance included below.

OPENLANE, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In millions) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

2023 Operating revenues





Auction fees $ 109.9

$ 99.9 Service revenue 150.2

165.6 Purchased vehicle sales 58.2

55.5 Finance-related revenue 98.0

99.6 Total operating revenues 416.3

420.6







Operating expenses





Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 213.9

224.2 Selling, general and administrative 108.7

108.0 Depreciation and amortization 24.3

23.0 Total operating expenses 346.9

355.2







Operating profit 69.4

65.4







Interest expense 39.7

38.3 Other (income) expense, net 0.5

7.1







Income from continuing operations before income taxes 29.2

20.0







Income taxes 10.7

7.3







Income from continuing operations 18.5

12.7 Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes —

— Net income $ 18.5

$ 12.7







Net income per share - basic





Income from continuing operations $ 0.05

$ 0.01 Income from discontinued operations —

— Net income per share - basic $ 0.05

$ 0.01







Net income per share - diluted





Income from continuing operations $ 0.05

$ 0.01 Income from discontinued operations —

— Net income per share - diluted $ 0.05

$ 0.01

OPENLANE, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions) (Unaudited)



March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 105.2

$ 93.5 Restricted cash 45.7

65.4 Trade receivables, net of allowances 391.0

291.8 Finance receivables, net of allowances 2,292.7

2,282.0 Other current assets 123.7

109.2 Total current assets 2,958.3

2,841.9







Goodwill 1,266.0

1,271.2 Customer relationships, net of accumulated amortization 131.2

136.1 Operating lease right-of-use assets 73.0

75.9 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 163.5

169.8 Intangible and other assets 226.4

231.4 Total assets $ 4,818.4

$ 4,726.3







Current liabilities, excluding obligations collateralized by finance receivables and current maturities of debt $ 856.1

$ 692.3 Obligations collateralized by finance receivables 1,597.2

1,631.9 Current maturities of debt 120.4

154.6 Total current liabilities 2,573.7

2,478.8







Long-term debt 200.5

202.4 Operating lease liabilities 67.4

70.4 Other non-current liabilities 34.1

35.2 Temporary equity 612.5

612.5 Stockholders' equity 1,330.2

1,327.0 Total liabilities, temporary equity and stockholders' equity $ 4,818.4

$ 4,726.3

OPENLANE, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023 Operating activities





Net income $ 18.5

$ 12.7 Net income from discontinued operations —

— Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 24.3

23.0 Provision for credit losses 15.8

14.3 Deferred income taxes (1.5)

0.2 Amortization of debt issuance costs 2.2

2.2 Stock-based compensation 6.6

3.6 Net change in unrealized loss on investment securities —

0.1 Investment and note receivable impairment —

11.0 Other non-cash, net 0.1

0.7 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:





Trade receivables and other assets (113.6)

(96.4) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 147.8

124.7 Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 100.2

96.1 Net cash provided by operating activities - discontinued operations —

— Investing activities





Net increase in finance receivables held for investment (26.4)

(1.7) Purchases of property, equipment and computer software (12.9)

(12.0) Investments in securities (0.4)

(0.2) Proceeds from sale of investments —

0.3 Net cash used by investing activities - continuing operations (39.7)

(13.6) Net cash provided by investing activities - discontinued operations —

7.0 Financing activities





Net increase (decrease) in book overdrafts 17.0

(0.5) Net repayments of lines of credit (33.2)

(62.9) Net decrease in obligations collateralized by finance receivables (32.8)

(41.0) Payments for debt issuance costs/amendments (1.9)

(0.5) Payments on finance leases (0.3)

(0.5) Issuance of common stock under stock plans 0.4

1.3 Tax withholding payments for vested RSUs (1.7)

(1.3) Dividends paid on Series A Preferred Stock (11.1)

(11.1) Net cash used by financing activities - continuing operations (63.6)

(116.5) Net cash provided by financing activities - discontinued operations —

— Net change in cash balances of discontinued operations —

— Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (4.9)

1.1 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (8.0)

(25.9) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 158.9

277.7 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 150.9

$ 251.8 Cash paid for interest $ 36.2

$ 31.1 Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds - continuing operations $ 15.4

$ 12.0 Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds - discontinued operations $ 0.2

$ —

OPENLANE, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, operating adjusted net income (loss) and operating adjusted net income (loss) per share as presented herein are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). They are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as substitutes for net income (loss) or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that these measures provide investors additional meaningful methods to evaluate certain aspects of the company's results period over period and for the other reasons set forth below.

EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), plus interest expense net of interest income, income tax provision (benefit), depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA adjusted for the items of income and expense and expected incremental revenue and cost savings as described in our senior secured credit agreement covenant calculations. Management believes that the inclusion of supplementary adjustments to EBITDA applied in presenting Adjusted EBITDA is appropriate to provide additional information to investors about one of the principal measures of performance used by our creditors. In addition, management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our performance.

Depreciation expense for property and equipment and amortization expense of capitalized internally developed software costs relate to ongoing capital expenditures; however, amortization expense associated with acquired intangible assets, such as customer relationships, software, tradenames and noncompete agreements are not representative of ongoing capital expenditures, but have a continuing effect on our reported results. Non-GAAP financial measures of operating adjusted net income (loss) and operating adjusted net income (loss) per share, in the opinion of the company, provide comparability of the company's performance to other companies that may not have incurred these types of non-cash expenses or that report a similar measure. In addition, operating adjusted net income (loss) and operating adjusted net income (loss) per share may include adjustments for certain other charges.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, operating adjusted net income (loss) and operating adjusted net income (loss) per share have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results as reported under GAAP. These measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The following tables reconcile EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to income (loss) from continuing operations for the periods presented:



Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions), (unaudited) 2024

2023 Income from continuing operations $ 18.5

$ 12.7 Add back:





Income taxes 10.7

7.3 Interest expense, net of interest income 39.3

37.4 Depreciation and amortization 24.3

23.0 EBITDA 92.8

80.4 Non-cash stock-based compensation 7.0

3.8 Acquisition related costs 0.3

0.3 Securitization interest (29.9)

(27.8) Severance 1.7

0.5 Foreign currency (gains)/losses 2.0

0.1 Net change in unrealized (gains) losses on investment securities —

0.1 Professional fees related to business improvement efforts 0.8

0.7 Other 0.1

0.8 Total addbacks/(deductions) (18.0)

(21.5) Adjusted EBITDA $ 74.8

$ 58.9



Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 (Dollars in millions), (Unaudited) Marketplace

Finance

Consolidated Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (12.9)

$ 31.4

$ 18.5 Add back:









Income taxes 0.2

10.5

10.7 Interest expense, net of interest income 6.7

32.6

39.3 Depreciation and amortization 21.6

2.7

24.3 Intercompany interest 9.9

(9.9)

— EBITDA 25.5

67.3

92.8 Non-cash stock-based compensation 5.2

1.8

7.0 Acquisition related costs 0.3

—

0.3 Securitization interest —

(29.9)

(29.9) Severance 1.4

0.3

1.7 Foreign currency (gains)/losses 2.0

—

2.0 Professional fees related to business improvement efforts 0.6

0.2

0.8 Other 0.1

—

0.1 Total addbacks/(deductions) 9.6

(27.6)

(18.0) Adjusted EBITDA $ 35.1

$ 39.7

$ 74.8

The following table reconciles operating adjusted net income and operating adjusted net income per diluted share to net income for the periods presented:



Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions, except per share amounts), (unaudited) 2024

2023 Net income from continuing operations (1) $ 18.5

$ 12.7 Acquired amortization expense 9.3

7.4 Income taxes (2) (0.4)

(2.7) Operating adjusted net income from continuing operations $ 27.4

$ 17.4







Operating adjusted net income from discontinued operations $ —

$ —







Operating adjusted net income $ 27.4

$ 17.4







Operating adjusted net income from continuing operations per share - diluted $ 0.19

$ 0.12 Operating adjusted net income from discontinued operations per share - diluted —

— Operating adjusted net income per share - diluted $ 0.19

$ 0.12







Weighted average diluted shares - including assumed conversion of preferred shares 144.9

145.6





(1) The Series A Preferred Stock dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities have not been included in the calculation of operating adjusted net income and operating adjusted net income per diluted share. (2) For the three months ended March 31, 2024, acquired amortization expense was booked to the applicable statutory rate. The deferred tax benefits of $52.5 million and $6.5 million associated with the goodwill and tradename impairments in the second quarter of 2023, respectively, resulted in the U.S. being in a net deferred tax asset position. Due to the three-year cumulative loss related to U.S. operations, we currently have a $38.3 million valuation allowance against the U.S. net deferred tax asset. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the effective tax rate was used to determine the amount of income tax on the adjustments to net income.

The following table reconciles EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to income from continuing operations for the 2024 guidance presented:



2024 Guidance (in millions), (unaudited) Low

High Income from continuing operations $ 74

$ 88 Add back:





Income taxes 49

59 Interest expense, net of interest income 156

154 Depreciation and amortization 106

104 EBITDA 385

405 Total addbacks/(deductions), net (100)

(100) Adjusted EBITDA $ 285

$ 305

The following table reconciles operating adjusted net income from continuing operations and operating adjusted net income from continuing operations per diluted share to income from continuing operations for the 2024 guidance presented:



2024 Guidance (in millions, except per share amounts), (unaudited) Low

High Income from continuing operations $ 74

$ 88 Acquired amortization expense 38

38 Operating adjusted net income from continuing operations $ 112

$ 126







Operating adjusted net income from continuing operations per share – diluted $ 0.77

$ 0.87







Weighted average diluted shares - including assumed conversion of preferred shares 145

145

