OPENLANE Launches US Marketplace Combining BacklotCars and Exclusive Off-Lease Inventory

News provided by

OPENLANE

20 Nov, 2023, 08:30 ET

New Unified Marketplace Simplifies Buying and Selling While Expanding Reach and Access

CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE: KAR), a leading operator of digital marketplaces for wholesale used vehicles, announces the launch of the all-new OPENLANE US digital marketplace. The consolidated platform brings together off-lease inventory from the majority of US commercial sellers with dealer-to-dealer inventory from thousands of franchise and independent dealers previously available on BacklotCars. The launch of OPENLANE in the US follows the company's successful consolidation of its Canadian platforms in June and features the best technology, data and product offerings from across the entire company.

"We are very pleased to continue advancing our digital strategy with the launch of the OPENLANE US marketplace—featuring all the sellers, all the buyers, and all the cars—all in one place," said Peter Kelly, CEO of OPENLANE. "With exclusive off-lease inventory not available on any other digital platform or physical auction and thousands of vehicles from franchise and independent dealers previously available on BacklotCars, OPENLANE offers a truly unique and unmatched selection of inventory. And with multiple sale formats, data-driven insights and a host of integrated products and services, OPENLANE is making wholesale easy for every dealer, every step of the way."

Available on both mobile app and desktop, the OPENLANE US digital marketplace offers multiple, flexible sale formats to align with the buying habits, schedules and preferences of its customers. Buyers and sellers can choose the auction and sale format that best suits their needs—including a 24/7 bid-ask marketplace, "Buy It Now" listings and timed auctions scheduled regularly throughout each week. OPENLANE provides buyers and sellers with peace of mind with comprehensive inspections and a selection of arbitration protection and buy-back-guarantee offerings. Buyers can also quickly and easily arrange additional services such as floorplan financing and transportation during the checkout process.

"We've spent hundreds of hours listening to our customers to understand their expectations, challenges and what they need to be more successful," said James Coyle, president, North American Marketplaces at OPENLANE. "Our customers want the best selection of inventory, a broad, engaged buyer base, lower fees, higher conversion and a hassle-free experience. And that's precisely what OPENLANE delivers—from AI-enhanced inspections to proprietary market insights to the day-to-day support from our people. The smallest dealers now have the same reach and visibility as the largest sellers, and every buyer at every price point can source the best inventory for their lot, anytime, anywhere."

All existing BacklotCars and OPENLANE customers are able to start selling, bidding and buying on the new US marketplace immediately, and the legacy platforms have been retired.

For more information about the OPENLANE US marketplace or to register as a new buyer or seller, visit openlane.com.

OPENLANE Contacts:

Media Inquiries:

Analyst Inquiries:

Laurie Dippold

Mike Eliason

(317) 468-3900

(317) 249-4559

[email protected]

[email protected]

About OPENLANE
OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE: KAR) provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. OPENLANE's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services. Our integrated marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers around the globe. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, OPENLANE has employees across the United States, Canada, Europe, Uruguay and the Philippines. For more information and the latest OPENLANE news, visit corporate.openlane.com.

SOURCE OPENLANE

Also from this source

OPENLANE Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

OPENLANE Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE: KAR), a leading operator of digital marketplaces for wholesale used vehicles, announces participation in the following...
OPENLANE, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

OPENLANE, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE: KAR), today reported its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2023. "For the third consecutive...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Electronic Commerce

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.