OPENLANE to Change Stock Ticker to OPLN

New Symbol Aligns Branding, Reflects Transformation and Growth

CARMEL, Ind., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE: KAR), a leading operator of digital marketplaces for wholesale used vehicles, today announced it will change its New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) ticker symbol from "KAR" to "OPLN." The change will take effect at the open of trading on December 26, 2025. No action is required by the company's stockholders.

"Two and a half years ago, we rebranded our company to OPENLANE and aligned around a simple purpose: to make wholesale easy so our customers can be more successful," said Peter Kelly, CEO of OPENLANE. "Since then, we have transformed our business, our technology and the customer experience we deliver to automotive manufacturers, dealers, rental companies, fleet operators, captive finance and lending institutions. OPENLANE is the clear industry leader in off-lease remarketing and continues to grow both volumes and market share in the large dealer-to-dealer market. This change to OPLN better aligns our investor brand with OPENLANE's corporate brand and our successful go-to-market strategy."

About OPENLANE

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE: KAR) makes wholesale easy by connecting the leading automotive manufacturers, dealers, rental companies, fleet operators, captive finance and lending institutions as buyers and sellers to create the most advanced digital marketplace for used vehicles. Our innovative products and services deliver a fast, fair and transparent experience that helps customers make smarter decisions and achieve better outcomes. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, OPENLANE has employees across the United States, Canada, Europe, Uruguay and the Philippines. For more information and the latest OPENLANE news, visit corporate.openlane.com.

