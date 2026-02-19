Openlayer Recognized in the 2026 Gartner® Market Guide for AI Evaluation and Observability Platforms

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Openlayer has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2026 Gartner® Market Guide for AI Evaluation and Observability Platforms. The report¹ examines the evolving market for tools that help organizations evaluate and observe AI systems across development and production environments.

The guide highlights that the "nondeterminism in GenAI and agentic AI applications makes it difficult to measure and improve reliability and earn user trust," driving a need for specialized platforms that bring repeatability to testing. Openlayer addresses these challenges by offering a unified platform that bridges the gap between offline development and online production.

"We believe our recognition in this Market Guide validates our commitment to providing a comprehensive control plane for the AI life cycle," said Gabriel Bayomi, CEO at Openlayer. "By unifying evaluation, observability, and governance, we enable enterprises to move past the 'guesswork' of AI development and deploy high-performance, safe applications."

Openlayer serves regulated industries including financial services, insurance, healthcare, utilities, and telecommunications, helping large Fortune 500s operationalize AI governance while scaling modern AI systems.

About Openlayer Openlayer is an AI governance and observability platform that helps enterprises evaluate, monitor, and govern AI systems across the full lifecycle. The platform supports structured testing, production observability, security guardrails, and audit-ready reporting for modern AI systems, including GenAI and agent-based applications.

