OpenLegacy Launches Integrated Platform for Agile Mainframe Modernization, Supported by AWS

OpenLegacy Hub enables zero-downtime mainframe modernization through an incremental, low-risk migration model

SEATTLE, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenLegacy today announced the availability of OpenLegacy Hub, a modernization platform built on and integrated with Amazon Web Services (AWS), designed to help enterprises modernize mainframe and legacy applications incrementally without downtime or business disruption. The purpose-built solution addresses one of the most persistent challenges in enterprise IT by providing AWS customers with a low-risk, execution-driven alternative to traditional "big-bang" modernization approaches.

The Business Challenge: For decades, organizations have faced a difficult choice: accept the rising costs and risks of maintaining mainframe applications, or undertake high-risk, large-scale migrations with significant failure rates. Even phased modernization approaches often stall due to prolonged assessments and complex system dependencies. As enterprises accelerate their journey to become AI-ready, this analysis paralysis has become a critical business impediment.

Unified modernization approach: With this integrated platform on AWS, OpenLegacy delivers a unified modernization approach featuring:

Incremental Modernization : Systematically migrating core business logic from COBOL, CICS, IMS, VSAM, RPG, and IBM-i systems to AWS-native services including AWS Transform, Amazon Bedrock, AWS Lambda, and Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS).

: Systematically migrating core business logic from COBOL, CICS, IMS, VSAM, RPG, and IBM-i systems to AWS-native services including AWS Transform, Amazon Bedrock, AWS Lambda, and Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS). Risk-Free Coexistence : Enabling legacy and cloud systems to operate in parallel, ensuring continuous business operations and providing a permanent safety net throughout the transition

: Enabling legacy and cloud systems to operate in parallel, ensuring continuous business operations and providing a permanent safety net throughout the transition AI-Ready Architecture: Rapidly exposing legacy data and business logic as high-performance microservices to support AWS generative AI and machine learning initiatives

OpenLegacy's platform abstracts critical legacy dependencies and exposes them as secure APIs and event-driven services, enabling seamless interaction between AWS Cloud services and existing systems of record. This approach allows enterprises to validate system behavior in production environments, significantly reduce migration risk, and deliver measurable business value within weeks rather than months or years.

Technology Integration and Benefits OpenLegacy Hub eliminates the need for heavy middleware layers, reduces operational complexity, and leverages AWS generative AI services to automate critical processes including code analysis, copybook mapping, and data transformation workflows.

AWS customers worldwide will have access to OpenLegacy solutions through AWS Marketplace, with planned integration into AWS Transform for Mainframe. The work being done together by OpenLegacy and AWS is particularly valuable for regulated industries that require the highest levels of reliability, security, and compliance during modernization initiatives.

Customer Success & Quotes

"OpenLegacy Hub and our continued work with AWS represents a fundamental paradigm shift helping our customers," said Ron Rabinowitz, CEO of OpenLegacy. "OpenLegacy Hub empowers AWS customers to start small, prove value quickly, and scale modernization efforts at their own pace - all while maintaining complete operational stability. By continuing to build with AWS and through advancing our shared vision, we are making enterprise transformation both accessible and successful."

"Using AWS together with OpenLegacy allows us to transition from our mainframe toward a modern, RESTful, cloud-first architecture," said Raya Spektor, Head of IT Infrastructure, Leumi Technologies Division, Bank Leumi. "This approach enables us to rapidly expose and migrate core business capabilities while maintaining security, stability, and operational continuity. We can now deliver new digital experiences faster, simplify our technology landscape, and prepare our organization for a scalable, future-ready environment."

About OpenLegacy:

OpenLegacy is an Advanced tier partner of AWS with Mainframe Modernization competency. OpenLegacy enables agile, phased modernization for enterprise organizations worldwide. The OpenLegacy Hub is the industry's only platform that delivers continuous, structured legacy modernization - eliminating risk, simplifying complexity, and accelerating cloud adoption. With AI-driven automation and the OpenLegacy Hub Planner at its core, the platform ensures business continuity while enabling enterprises to modernize at their own pace and unlock immediate business value. Trusted by global tier-1 enterprises across financial services, insurance, healthcare, and government sectors, OpenLegacy ensures organizations achieve successful legacy transformation on their terms. For more information, visit www.openlegacy.com.

