OpenLight Partners with Jabil to Address Accelerating Demand for Optical Components in AI, ML, and Datacenter Applications

Industry First "Silicon to Solutions" Manufacturing Approach Paves Way for Scalability of Current and Next Generation Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs)

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To streamline and facilitate a back-end manufacturing ecosystem for PICs, OpenLight, the world leader in custom PASIC chip design and manufacturing, today announced a strategic partnership with Jabil, a global manufacturing solutions provider. With this collaboration, OpenLight customers can fast-track the manufacturing and delivery of integrated PICs across a wide variety of applications and markets, including datacom transceivers, automotive LiDAR, AI/ML, HPC, and healthcare.

As PICs become increasingly critical to address the growing demand for faster data processing, supply chain complexities hinder seamless transitions from silicon wafers to packaged heterogeneous integrated systems. This partnership offers one-stop "Silicon to Solutions" services to accelerate end-to-end production and optimize manufacturing efficiencies – from assembly and packaging to burn-in and testing.

"We are very pleased to work with such a prominent global leader in high-volume manufacturing and together, we look forward to enabling a holistic path for our customers to take our PASIC wafers to packaged solutions for the markets and applications we serve," said Dr. Adam Carter, CEO of OpenLight. "This will simplify the management of our customers' supply chain, paving the way for scalability as their business grows."

"As we continue to invest and grow our existing capabilities for manufacturing optical solutions for our customers, we are excited to partner with OpenLight and leverage its unique business model to produce PASIC solutions. Combining their expertise with Jabil's high-volume experience in optical packaged solutions, we're poised to deliver exceptional value to our customers," said Matt Crowley, SVP Cloud and Enterprise Infrastructure of Jabil. "At Jabil, we also have the ability to take these PICs and build them into a wide variety of packaged solutions per our customer's requirements."

The unique collaboration puts both companies at the forefront of revolutionizing the silicon photonics manufacturing landscape, eliminating associated supply chain challenges and meeting the volume demands of high-bandwidth components for the broad markets both companies serve.

About OpenLight

OpenLight is the world leader in custom PASIC design. OpenLight's PASIC technology integrates all the components of silicon photonics devices, both active and passive components, into one chip. Our executive and engineering teams deliver the world's first open silicon photonics platform with integrated lasers to improve the performance, power efficiency, and reliability of designs for telecom, datacom, LiDAR, healthcare, HPC, AI, and optical computing applications. With over 200 patents, OpenLight is bringing optical solutions to places it has never been before and enabling technologies and innovation that weren't previously possible. The company is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA with offices in Silicon Valley. Read more at www.openlightphotonics.com.

About Jabil

At Jabil (NYSE: JBL), we are proud to be a trusted partner for the world's top brands, offering comprehensive engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions. With over 50 years of experience across industries and a vast network of over 100 sites worldwide, Jabil combines global reach with local expertise to deliver both scalable and customized solutions. Our commitment extends beyond business success as we strive to build sustainable processes that minimize environmental impact and foster vibrant and diverse communities around the globe. Discover more at www.jabil.com.

SOURCE OpenLight