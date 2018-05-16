Openlink wins 2018 Energy Risk Award for ETRM/CTRM software house of the year

Openlink's flagship ETRM/CTRM offerings are designed for energy companies and commodity-intensive corporations that require broad product coverage to address fluctuating business demands, changing regulations, and unpredictable events.

This year's award recognizes Openlink's deep knowledge of the market and strategic approach to addressing the needs of energy and commodities companies around the world. For example, with the launch of Openlink Cloud in May 2017, Openlink is working with clients such as Uniper to pave their unique paths to cloud-based trading and risk management—with added benefits of accelerated time to value, scalability, and enhanced compliance.

Openlink's roster of diverse clients includes one of the world's leading integrated energy companies; the world's largest national gas company; and a growing, midstream firm that moves a diversified portfolio of energy assets in North America and the UK.

Rich Grossi, CEO of Openlink, said, "Earning the 2018 Energy Risk Award for ETRM/CTRM software house of the year is an important validation of Openlink's deep commitment to product and delivery excellence. We design our products to help clients innovate and succeed in highly competitive energy markets, and we are inspired to help them achieve meaningful business results for the long term."

Earlier this year, under Risk.net's Energy Risk Software Rankings, Openlink placed number one in the category of "Best Overall CTRM/ETRM Platform" for the twelfth time in the past 13 years and earned the top spot in 10 additional categories, including best knowledge of the market and widest product coverage.

Winning firms will pick up their 2018 Energy Risk awards and honor each other at events scheduled for May 15 at the JW Marriott in Houston and June 26 at the Waldorf Hilton Hotel in London. For a summary of 2018 award winners, visit http://www.energyriskawards.com/static/2018-winners.

About Openlink

Openlink (www.openlink.com), an ION Investment Group company, provides award-winning solutions for trading, treasury and risk management to serve energy companies, commodity-intensive corporations, and financial services institutions—on-premises and via the Openlink Cloud.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/openlink-wins-2018-energy-risk-award-for-etrmctrm-software-house-of-the-year-300649446.html

SOURCE Openlink

Related Links

https://www.openlink.com

