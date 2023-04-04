OpenLoop Acquires Imaging Panda, Expanding Access to Real-time, Seamless Image Ordering and Results

DES MOINES, Iowa, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenLoop Health, a leader in white-label telehealth support services powering virtual and hybrid care across the country, today announced its acquisition of Imaging Panda and the addition of a new diagnostic imaging support service.

This acquisition allows OpenLoop to continue to expand its suite of innovative solutions and aligns with their mission of enabling convenient access to quality care for patients in all 50 states. OpenLoop clients will enjoy Imaging Panda's streamlined image ordering and facility coordination with automated results notifications for fast, full-service support.

"The acquisition of Imaging Panda and their easy-to-use portal allows us to offer an even more robust stack of care solutions for our clients and their patients," said OpenLoop CEO, Jon Lensing. "It's another step toward our mission of provider-centric services that bring unrivaled care to patients everywhere."

OpenLoop Offers New Diagnostic Imaging Support Service

OpenLoop is now offering its clients diagnostic imaging as an addition to its core support services. Instead of providers having to chase down imaging orders and reports, clinicians can order every variety of imaging including x-rays, ultrasounds, CT scans and MRIs in all 50 states through a simple and intuitive portal.

The entire process is managed with the imaging center from scheduling to results finalization and automatically notifies the provider when results are ready to be reviewed. This encourages faster decision making and establishes better patient outcomes. Paired with their other industry leading telehealth solutions, this acquisition of Imaging Panda further supports OpenLoop's goal of bringing healing anywhere, anytime.

OpenLoop continues to set itself apart from others in the industry through the level of quality, flexibility and care they dedicate to each of their offerings. OpenLoop's expert services and expansive roster of covered clinicians make it easy to provide unmatched virtual care and patient outcomes. This acquisition further affirms OpenLoop's place as a national leader in telehealth delivery.

About OpenLoop

OpenLoop was co-founded by CEO, Dr. Jon Lensing, and COO, Christian Williams, with the vision to bring healing anywhere. Their solutions are thoughtfully designed to streamline and simplify go-to-market care delivery for companies offering virtual support to patients across an expansive array of specialties in all 50 states, with patient-friendly insurance coverage. OpenLoop's deep investment in compliant, easy-to-use telehealth technology and top-tier providers is among the advantages that sets them apart in the industry.

For more information on OpenLoop, visit OpenLoopHealth.com.

