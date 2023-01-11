OpenLoop Acquires Reliant.MD Practice Group, Expanding Services and Strengthening Position in Insured Care Market

DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenLoop Health, a leader in white-label telehealth support services powering virtual and hybrid care across the country, today announced its acquisition of Reliant.MD's practice group.

This acquisition allows OpenLoop to continue to expand the depth of its clinical services and further confirms its place as a leader in digital and hybrid healthcare delivery. For Reliant Immune Diagnostics, Inc. the sale allows Reliant to focus on its technology offerings and continue expanding its portfolio of technology-centric patient care solutions.

"OpenLoop is excited to welcome this large medical group and all of its clinicians on board to further support our mission of improving access to meaningful patient care for everyone," said OpenLoop CEO and Co-founder, Jon Lensing. "It continues to build our clinical strength to meet the growing demand for our virtual and hybrid care services across the country."

OpenLoop's vast network of nationwide clinicians currently supports thousands of daily patient visits, 250 million patient lives covered across major private and government insurance plans and 30+ specialties of clinical care.

OpenLoop continues to set itself apart from others in the industry through the level of quality, compliance, flexibility and care they dedicate to each of their six core offerings. OpenLoop's expert services and expansive roster of covered clinicians make it easy to provide high-quality virtual care and foster better patient outcomes.

About OpenLoop

OpenLoop was co-founded by CEO, Dr. Jon Lensing, and COO, Christian Williams, with the vision to bring healing anywhere. Their solutions are thoughtfully designed to streamline and simplify go-to-market care delivery for companies offering virtual support to patients across an expansive array of specialties in all 50 states, with patient-friendly insurance coverage. OpenLoop's deep investment in compliant, easy-to-use telehealth technology and top-tier providers is among the advantages that sets them apart in the industry.

