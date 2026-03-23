OpenLoop Data Security Incident

DES MOINES, Iowa, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 7, 2026, OpenLoop Health, Inc. ("OpenLoop") learned that an unauthorized third party had gained access to certain OpenLoop systems and removed certain information. Upon discovery, OpenLoop launched an investigation with the assistance of external cybersecurity specialists and in coordination with federal law enforcement, to determine the nature and scope of the incident and to confirm that the unauthorized access had been terminated. Through this investigation, OpenLoop determined that the unauthorized access occurred from January 7 to January 8, 2026. OpenLoop has taken steps designed to prevent something like this from happening again, including deploying additional threat detection and response tools.

Through its investigation, OpenLoop determined that, while the impacted information varied by individuals, in the aggregate this incident involved personal information such as an individual's name, contact information, date of birth, information provided in the individual's intake form or in connection with their appointment, information related to an individual's treatment, confirmation of payment for services, and/or the file name of related medical records.

While OpenLoop is not aware of any misuse of personal information or harm to patients as a result of this incident, potentially impacted individuals are encouraged to remain vigilant.

OpenLoop began notifying all potentially impacted individuals on March 17, 2026. The notice letter includes more information about the incident and provides an offer for identity and credit monitoring services through IDX.

Please do not hesitate to contact Larry Trittschuh at 844-819-7956 or [email protected].

SOURCE OpenLoop Health