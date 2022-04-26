OpenLoop, Leader in Whitelabel Telehealth Delivery, Receives NCQA Certification

DES MOINES, Iowa, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenLoop, an expert in full-stack virtual care delivery services, today announced their Credentials Verification Organization (CVO) Certification from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). This comes on the heels of an $8M Series A investment round last month.

NCQA is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving healthcare quality. This 12-month long certification underlines OpenLoop's leadership excellence with an official stamp of approval on its provider staffing, licensing, and credentialing services.

"Our clients choose to partner with OpenLoop because of the unrivaled quality of care our clinicians deliver to their patients. On top of pairing these organizations with leading telehealth providers across all 50 states, we also layer on a depth of live, personalized client support that is unmatched," said Jon Lensing, Co-founder and CEO of OpenLoop.

OpenLoop has set themselves apart in the industry through the level of care, compassion, and flexibility they offer. As a result, their digital health clients enjoy faster provider staffing, experienced in-network clinicians, continuity of care at every touchpoint, and quality assured virtual visits for their patients.

OpenLoop received NCQA certification for:

Application Processing

Education & Training

DEA Certification

License to Practice

CVO Application & Attestation

Verification of Board Certification

Malpractice Claims History

Medicare / Medicaid Sanctions

Ongoing Monitoring of Sanctions

Medical Board Sanctions

Work History

"I'm proud to see the strength, diligence, and expertise of OpenLoop's team gain national third-party recognition by the NCQA. It's further proof of our unrelenting dedication to top-tier telehealth delivery," said Christian Williams, Co-founder and COO of OpenLoop. "This certification is a culmination of years of hard work and commitment to expanding access to healthcare across the U.S."

This certification reinforces OpenLoop's laser focus on continuing to raise the virtual care delivery bar through their five core, whitelabel service offerings: Provider Staffing, Revenue Cycle Management, Technology Platform, Regulatory & Legal, and Practice Management.

About OpenLoop

OpenLoop was co-founded by CEO, Dr. Jon Lensing, and COO, Christian Williams, with the vision to bring healing anywhere. Their solutions are thoughtfully designed to streamline and simplify go-to-market care delivery for companies offering virtual support to patients across an expansive array of specialties, in all 50 states. OpenLoop's deep investment in compliant, easy-to-use telehealth technology and top-tier providers continues to set them apart in the industry.

For more information on OpenLoop, visit OpenLoopHealth.com.

