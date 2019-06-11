OpenMake Software Receives SD Times 100 Award

SANTA FE, N.M., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenMake Software, the company who started DeployHub for microservice configuration management, today announced receipt of the SD Times 100 Award for excellence and leadership in the DevOps category. The award titled "SD Times 100" recognizes leaders and innovators of the software development industry for 2019 in 11 separate industry segments.

This SD Times 100 award is an important achievement for OpenMake Software as their stated goal is to be a 'disrupter' in the DevOps space supporting continuous deployments for both monolithic and microservice releases. To this end, the cofounders created a new company, DeployHub Inc., with a laser focus around microservice tracking, sharing, versioning and deployments - critical pieces of the Kubernetes pipeline. DeployHub is based on the open source project called Ortelius for microservice configuration mapping.

"Companies are building out Kubernetes pipelines that need features to manage microservices," explained Tracy Ragan, CEO and Co-Founder of OMS and DeployHub. "With DeployHub, we provide a central microservice sharing platform that tracks the configuration of microservices and maps the logical view of a monolithic application. And yes, we can deploy an independent microservice fast and safely with versioning and history."

