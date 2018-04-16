OpenMarket appoints new General Manager taking text to the next level

Jonathan has a proven track record in transforming businesses within the mobile technology industry. This comes from nearly 20 years' experience in commercial, engineering and operational leadership roles at OpenMarket, as well as at other mobile companies such as Proxama and Hypertag.

As OpenMarket's General Manager, the Cambridge Engineering alum will draw on his experience across North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe to drive the company's global strategy and help enterprises transform their operations in order to improve customer experiences through SMS. His appointment marks a new era for OpenMarket which is set to shift the way businesses interact with their customers by delivering text messages at the right time and place, what the company calls Empathetic Interactions.

Jonathan Morgan, General Manager, OpenMarket, said: "In the 'Customer Age', it's not enough to say a business is 'consumer-centric', it must adopt a new mind set and approach which is entirely 'customer first'.

"At OpenMarket, we believe the future of customer experience is around empathy. Those companies that capitalize on empathetic interactions, at those moments that matter, will drive the best loyalty among their consumers."

In his previous role as Vice President of Corporate Development, Jonathan was responsible for launching OpenMarket's Asia-Pacific business. He later worked as Vice President of Global Operations, where he was instrumental in streamlining OpenMarket's strategies, processes and structures across the entire business.

Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President - Entertainment, Media & Technology, Amdocs, said: "Jonathan is a highly talented business leader with the right skills and experience to deliver OpenMarket's ambitious plans. His incredible track record and strong knowledge of the business will no doubt accelerate the great work that is already underway."

Jonathan continued: "OpenMarket has earned the reputation as the global leader of mobile messaging. I am looking forward to this new role with the support of the whole OpenMarket team as we grow our partnerships with some of the world's leading brands and take text to the next level."

