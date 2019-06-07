OpenMD.com Expands Leading Health Site Directory

NEW YORK, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenMD.com has expanded its directory of leading online health resources to more than 750 sites. The directory provides users with a curated guide to reputable sources of medical information.

Directory listings are organized across more than 30 categories, including medical journals, health news, online tools, student resources, and major medical specialties. Site selection is based on content quality, credibility, accessibility, and usability.

OpenMD.com also provides a number of guides to help users understand medical research, evaluate online sources, and make sense of the information they find online.

The newly-expanded directory advances OpenMD's mission to make high-quality medical information easily accessible to the public. It complements OpenMD's core search engine, which provides users with access to billions of documents from health organizations, medical journals, health publishers, and government agencies.

To learn more, visit the OpenMD.com directory at https://openmd.com/directory

About OpenMD.com

OpenMD.com is a search engine and directory that makes quality medical information easily accessible to everyone. The engine prioritizes content from free and open access sources, helping searchers to avoid paywalls. Semantic categorization of thousands of medical concepts drives instant summary panels, including condition profiles, drug descriptions, and definitions.

