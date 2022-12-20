VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenMetal, an infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) provider, has announced the expansion of its cloud services to Europe via a data center footprint in Amsterdam, Netherlands. This move allows OpenMetal to introduce its On-Demand Private Clouds, built on OpenStack, to new European customers, as well as companies looking for a European presence.

OpenMetal Expands Cloud Services to Europe with Data Center Footprint in Amsterdam OpenMetal's President Todd Robinson is eager to announce the expansion of OpenMetal's cloud services to Europe.

This new presence will be within a three-story, purpose-built facility that offers redundancy and financial grade standard and incremental multi-tier security measures. The data center facility is also home to three of the world's largest internet exchanges, and is close to several key undersea cable landing stations. For a complete list of facility specifications you can visit here .

"For decades, Europe has been a leader in open source development,'' said Todd Robinson, President of OpenMetal. "We are excited to open in the EU as OpenMetal was built to simplify access to the top open source cloud system, OpenStack. Customers will now be able to spin up private cloud resources in 45 seconds just like in our US data centers."

OpenMetal's expansion to Europe directly supports its mission to make open source systems like OpenStack on-demand more easily accessible. Today, the European market has more than 3 million contributing open source developers, with the Netherlands among the fastest growing.

OpenMetal, is an infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) provider delivering On-Demand Private Clouds and cloud-based technology services that enable easy use of complex open source options to provide greater performance, productivity, and profitability for companies of all sizes. OpenMetal provides OpenStack based clouds that are backed by Ceph and hosted on hardware specifically allocated for each individual cloud. As a strategic member of the Open Infrastructure Foundation (OIF), OpenMetal is committed to empowering individuals – by themselves or within teams – to meaningfully contribute to the larger open source community to foster innovation that benefits all.

This expansion comes as part of OpenMetal's on-going efforts to give users control of where their data is stored. OpenMetal now has data centers in North America and Europe .

