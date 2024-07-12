OpenMetal Unveils v4 Hardware Catalog for Superior Performance Across Applications

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenMetal is excited to announce the release of version 4 of its hardware catalog for their Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) platform. This significant update introduces advanced technology aimed at enhancing performance, scalability, and reliability for cloud infrastructure customers.

A key highlight of the new catalog is the Medium v4 server, designed to provide robust, cost-effective dedicated infrastructure. Powered by dual Intel Xeon Silver 4510 processors with 24 cores and 48 threads, clocked at 2.4GHz with a turbo boost up to 4.1GHz, this server ensures efficient data processing with its 256GB DDR5 4400MHz RAM. It features one 6.4TB NVMe drive and two 480GB boot disks, offering a balanced storage solution.

The catalog also includes the XL v4 which is equipped with dual Intel Xeon Gold 6530 processors. Another notable addition is the XXL v4 server, built for extreme performance and demanding applications. It features dual Intel Xeon Gold 6530 processors, each with 64 cores and 128 threads, clocked at 2.1GHz with a turbo boost up to 4.0GHz. The storage configuration includes six 6.4TB NVMe drives and two 960GB boot disks, providing substantial and fast storage capacities.

These servers are available as bare metal dedicated servers or as a three-server hyper-converged hosted private cloud with OpenStack and Ceph. They come with either 6.4TB Max or 15.38TB Pro drives and can be customized up to the allowed drive slots, the Medium and Large servers up to six drives, the XL up to 10 drives and the XXL up to 24 drives. All Medium, Large and XL servers offer options for 256GB, 512GB, 768GB, and 1TB DDR5 RAM. Additionally, the XXL offers a 2TB DDR5 RAM option.

The v4 hardware is accessible in all three of OpenMetal's data centers: Washington DC and Los Angeles in the United States, and Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

In addition to hardware upgrades, OpenMetal has overhauled their egress pricing model, offering even more value compared to public cloud providers. For more information on OpenMetal's egress pricing model, visit our Egress pricing calculator.

Whether you're handling large-scale data analytics, complex simulations, or high-traffic websites, OpenMetal's latest hardware offerings and updated bandwidth allocations provide the performance, reliability, and scalability needed for success while keeping infrastructure costs predictable and manageable.

For more information and to get started with these latest offerings, please visit product catalog or contact the OpenMetal sales team at [email protected]

