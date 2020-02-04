OpenMoves Ranked Leader in G2's Winter 2020 Reports

HUNTINGTON, N.Y., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenMoves announced today that G2.com has named its OM3 email marketing platform Momentum Leader, High Performer, Easiest Admin/Usability, and Easiest to do Business with, for Small and Mid-Market Businesses.

G2 rankings are based on real, unbiased reviews and satisfaction ratings from OpenMoves customers and compared to similar products in the category. This marks the eighth consecutive quarter that OpenMoves has been recognized in multiple Email Marketing categories by G2.

OM3 is an Enterprise level email marketing automation platform that's extremely easy to use. The platform offers the industry's easiest drag-and-drop functionality to create mobile responsive email templates, automated drip campaigns, contact scoring, and segment subscribers based on behavior. OpenMoves offers additional advanced features, which include cart & browse abandonment, PipeDrive, Salesforce and MS Dynamics integration as well as Magento and Shopify.

OM3 users rate Ease of Use at a 9.3, compared to the email marketing average of 8.4. The Quality of Support was rated 9.7, compared to the email marketing average of 8.3 and the Ease of Setup was rated 9.3, compared to the email marketing average of 8.2.

Mike C., General Manager, Petroleum Product Solutions said: "We are extremely Happy with OpenMoves' services. OpenMoves took the time to understand our business and appreciate our goals. A key to this success was a solid understanding of our marketplace. Because of this dedication, we regard OpenMoves as one of our most valuable assets."

Roee P., VP, DiveAssure commented that OpenMoves' OM3 Email Marketing Automation platform is user friendly and simple, yet packed with great features. "The OM3 system is very easy to use, even if you have no past experience or any programming knowledge. After a few minutes you'll get the hang of it. There are many options and features that allow you to create professional newsletters and email campaigns."

With customers like Northwell Health, Henry Schein, Veeco Instruments, Art Institute, and Stonybrook Medicine, OpenMoves is one of the top Email Service Providers and one of the best solutions for small to mid-market businesses seeking an- easy-to-use email marketing automation service. To read more about what OpenMoves customers are saying about the product and service, visit: https://www.g2.com/products/openmoves-om3/reviews

