OpenOcean Pioneers Efficient Crypto Swaps on 23 Chains, integrated by MetaMask

As a primary entry point for many crypto users, MetaMask users can now access OpenOcean's superior and efficient trades across all supported chains. The integration with OpenOcean has enabled traders to access a vast ocean of liquidity at competitive prices. This collaboration represents a significant milestone for both parties. OpenOcean can now benefit more DeFi users with its unique trade routing algorithm by split-routing trades across different decentralized exchanges for the best possible efficiency.

"This integration is yet another step in our mission to bring the best service and prices to MetaMask Swaps users." From MetaMask Wallet team. (Source - https://twitter.com/MetaMask/status/1650856215977549824?s=20 )

As a middleware protocol, OpenOcean has published its free-to-use API and SDK which is supported on 19 EVM chains. OpenOcean offers the best environment for secure, stable, and competitive swap rates for all developers and users. In addition to MetaMask, OpenOcean's API has been adopted by leading protocols such as DefiLlama, Ankr, Fantom Wallet, Li Finance, Gnosis safe, Vesta Finance, Sonne Finance, etc.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean is a pioneering middleware developer, dex aggregator, cross-chain swap aggregator and Web 3 developer in the crypto space, offering a suite of tools across 23+ networks and 280+ deep liquidity sources. OpenOcean is building a one-stop trading platform, to bring users the best swap return for decentralized crypto trading.

