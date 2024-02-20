OpenOcean, the Leading Dex Aggregator Backed by Multicoin, Launches on Solana

News provided by

OpenOcean

20 Feb, 2024, 11:43 ET

SINGAPORE, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenOcean, the leading DEX aggregator on 30+ chains, backed by Multicoin, Binance Labs, Kenetic, CMS and other top investors, is now established as the Meta-aggregator on Solana.

As Solana continues to generate excitement and witness a surge in ecosystem activity, more liquidity platforms expand to Solana is evident, and soon, the need for aggregation platforms to support Solana will become apparent. That's why OpenOcean expands its landscape to Solana.

OpenOcean integrated DEXs like Orca, Raydium, Meteora, and the aggregator Jupiter, with more to come. OpenOcean's launching on Solana provides enhanced and secure trading experiences for Solana users, along with a more efficient and streamlined development process for Solana's developers.

As a Meta-aggregator, OpenOcean helps traders to compare the price from supported dexs and Jupiter, and select the best route for swaps. Traders simply just connect the wallets on Solana, and choose the trader pair to start trading! The integration allows users to access deep liquidity and reduced slippage, resulting in seamless trading experience on Solana.

OpenOcean's API has been mass adopted by top-tier protocols: including wallets like MetaMask, DefiLlama, Rabby wallet and more. By using OpenOcean's powerful aggregation stack - API and SDK, developers, traders or protocols can use their API to perform many different tasks from quoting prices and creating wallets to swapping and balance transfers on Solana.

About OpenOcean
OpenOcean is a leading DEX Aggregator, a cross-chain swap aggregator, and Web 3 middleware developer in the crypto space, offering a suite of tools across 30+ networks and 1000+ deep liquidity sources. OpenOcean is building a one-stop trading platform, to bring users the best swap return for decentralized crypto trading.

Website | Twitter

CONTACT: Guy.P, [email protected]

SOURCE OpenOcean

Also from this source

So Based- Multichain aggregator OpenOcean launches the Top DEX aggregation on Coinbase' BASE chain

OpenOcean, the leading multi-chain web3 aggregator and middleware developer on 30+ chians is proud to announce the launch and integration of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.