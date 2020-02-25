Openpath Chosen As Official Access Control and Technology Partner for Real Estate Powerhouse Lincoln Property Company

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Openpath , a leader in modern mobile access control, is announcing a partnership with Lincoln Property Company (LPC), one of the largest diversified real estate service firms in the United States. Openpath has been selected as LPC's technology partner to standardize and bring best-in-class technology solutions across its current portfolio and planned developments of commercial spaces. Openpath's award-winning platform focuses on integrated technology to provide frictionless mobile access and scalable cloud-based solutions that can also integrate with legacy systems. This collaboration future-proofs LPC's security offerings for modern commercial development.

The partnership marks a shift in the commercial real estate market, as operators and tenants demand technology-capable properties that provide ease, efficiency and advancement to address high-risk security challenges. Already deployed in a number of LPC's Los Angeles properties, Openpath will continue to outfit buildings across the country, providing state-of-the-art, personalized security plans and solutions for individually customized building needs.

LPC is one of the ten largest commercial property developers in the nation, managing or leasing over 403 million square feet and $76 billion in assets. As the first developer to choose an access control and technology partner, LPC is now leading the charge for tenant experience and innovation. With the built world becoming more technology-reliant, an integrated security solution is critical to making an environment attractive for LPC's tenants and employees. This partnership provides a future-proofed solution for LPC properties, as Openpath's cloud access control technology provides a standardized solution that can be integrated across LPC's current and future technology needs.

In addition to mobile access control, Openpath offers LPC buildings a broad range of first-to-market services including Lockdown and Tailgating Prevention to address today's workplace security concerns. While required integrations will continue to evolve, Openpath and LPC's strategic relationship enhances and ensures the property's attractiveness years down the line.

"This partnership provides an opportunity for us to continue to develop and personalize our solutions tailored towards Lincoln Property Company's unique portfolio of commercial spaces," said James Segil, co-founder and President of Openpath. "Our mobile platform provides necessary customization capabilities while giving LPC's tenants the freedom of control in their daily security. LPC is focusing on the future of how we integrate better solutions and we're excited to see this next stage of development as we continue to design products that meet evolving property needs"

"Our goal is to ensure that every building provides the highest quality experience for our tenants," said Eric Roseman, VP of Innovation & Technology Ventures, Lincoln Property Company. "We are excited to be the first major real estate firm to partner with Openpath to bring this technology to a nationwide commercial portfolio, and to spearhead the movement of tenant experience by providing our buildings with state-of-the-art security and mobile access control."

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company was founded in 1965, by Mack Pogue, as a builder and operator of high-quality commercial and residential communities. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Lincoln focuses on real estate investment, construction and development, in addition to property management. Their national reputation has enabled Lincoln to attract a large client base of owners and investors who count on their ability to deliver quality results and continually serve as a market leader. Lincoln is currently the second largest multifamily manager in the United States with over 203,000 units under management and the fifth largest multifamily developer. To learn more, visit www.lpc.com

About Openpath

Openpath is a leader in mobile access control solutions. Openpath allows anyone to use their mobile phone to open an authorized door with the touch of a finger or wave of a hand, without needing the phone or app open. Openpath's patented Triple Unlock technology delivers 99.9% reliability for a secure, frictionless and fast entry experience. With a robust cloud solution, Openpath provides a nearly unlimited array of enterprise software capabilities, future-proofing the needs of the built environment. The company has introduced innovative Tailgating and Lockdown Solutions providing the ability to lock/unlock any door, zone or building in an emergency from a mobile device. Founded in 2016, Openpath is based in Los Angeles' Silicon Beach, unlocking 1 million doors per week and growing. To learn more, visit www.Openpath.com .

SOURCE Openpath

Related Links

https://www.openpath.com

