Openpath Introduces Lockdown Solution: Enhanced Mobile Security For Active Shooter Events, Emergencies, And Natural Disasters

Openpath's Lockdown Solution is highly customizable and addresses the different needs that offices, schools, campuses, hospitals and places of worship have in emergency situations. Plans can be created for each situation based on locations, zones, permissions, and protocols, and integrates with a wide range of activation methods including gunshot detectors, glass-break detectors, AWS IoT buttons, panic buttons, wired triggers, and mobile phones.

In addition, the Lockdown Solution is capable of alerting first responders of an incident via email/SMS. The alert provides those first responders with a real-time video feed from all the relevant cameras in the lockdown zone so that they can see exactly what is happening and respond accordingly. This video capability is powered through Openpath's integration with AI-powered video surveillance provider Camio . Not only does Camio provide live, searchable video streams, they also offer playback from immediately before the lockdown event to help expedite triage of any emergency situation.

"Every second matters in an emergency situation, so having the capability to lockdown an office, building or campus -- instantly from anywhere -- has become a must-have and not just a 'nice to have' capability for any organization," said Ryan Schonfeld, CEO of the RAS Security Group, Consulting and Investigations. "Lockdown functionality, in conjunction with proper training, is important for any organization as it gives employees, students, staff and security personnel one more tool in responding to physical threats, natural disasters and other emergency situations."

"We had to approach this problem and think about the user experience for both the occupants in a building and the first responders sent to help them," said James Segil, co-founder and President of Openpath. "If you're hiding in a closet, for example, you can't get to the panic button mounted on the hallway wall, so leveraging your mobile phone to activate a lockdown made sense. Sending live video feeds to first responders was a brilliant addition, and Camio's cloud-based technology solved the problem of getting the feed outside the firewall so first responders could know exactly what was going on inside the building."

According to a study by RapidSOS , a solution that could improve first-responder response times by only one minute would save thousands of lives across the nation. First responders need immediate access to the building, including the parking garage/gates, elevators, lobby entry, and office door access. Legacy lockdown solutions lack planning flexibility, do not offer mobile phone enablement or the ability to activate a lockdown from any location, and cannot offer real-time video feed for first responders.

With Openpath's Lockdown Solution, protocols can be customized to fit different security situations and building/campus layouts. For instance, a suspicious package may require a different type of lockdown than an active shooter or another violence event. This level of flexibility gives security teams yet another powerful set of tools to help them respond to an incident.

"Lockdown functionality has traditionally been a rigid and limited feature," added Schonfeld. "Having the ability to create multiple plans and activate them from a mobile device and/or your Operations Center is a requirement we are seeing more and more from schools, companies, and landlords who need to respond to today's current threat landscape."

Openpath's Lockdown Solution will be offered at no additional cost for schools, places of worship and other non-profits. To learn more, visit: https://www.openpath.com/lockdown

About Openpath

Openpath is a leader in mobile access control solutions. Openpath allows anyone to use their mobile phone to open an authorized door with the touch of a finger or wave of a hand, without needing the phone or app open. Openpath's patented Triple Unlock technology delivers 99.9% reliability for a secure, frictionless and fast entry experience. With a robust cloud solution, Openpath provides a nearly unlimited array of enterprise software capabilities, future-proofing the needs of the built environment. The company has introduced innovative Tailgating and Lockdown Solutions providing the ability to lock/unlock any door, zone or building in an emergency from a mobile device. Founded in 2016, Openpath is based in Los Angeles' Silicon Beach, unlocking 1 million doors per week and growing. To learn more, visit www.Openpath.com .

