Openpath Solves A Massive Security Problem Facing Businesses: Tailgating

Openpath lets anyone use their mobile phone to open an authorized door by using the touch of a finger or wave of a hand in front of the reader. There is no need to pull the phone out or even launch the app to open the door. While Openpath is secure, frictionless and fast, the best way to prevent a major security problem like tailgating is to partner with other leading, innovative property technology partners to provide a layered solution. Openpath's ecosystem has expanded to include video surveillance platforms Milestone and Camio , and people-counting sensor platform Density .

For tailgating, the partnership with Density and Camio gives administrators the ability to respond to threats in real-time and immediately locate the unauthorized person to take preventative action.

Density's sensors provide a real-time and highly accurate count of people entering and exiting a doorway. Now integrated with Openpath, the solution can detect when someone enters a room and sound an instant alert, enabling security teams to identify the unauthorized person before they become a security threat. Density also offers analytics to measure which entrances are most susceptible to tailgating.

Camio provides AI-powered video surveillance for fast visual verification of access control events like doors unlocked, forced open or left ajar. Camio enables existing security cameras to detect discrepancies between the number of valid badge-ins and the number of people passing through the doorway. Camio also provides search capabilities to quickly review video footage remotely, anytime, and from any camera to investigate potential intrusions. A secure link to the footage can then be shared with appropriate audiences.

Integrations with pedestrian and vehicle entrance control including traditional turnstile and parking systems are equally important to prevent tailgating. Openpath has partnered with Automatic Systems , a leader with 50 years' experience in the turnstile and parking systems industry, to offer the same frictionless mobile access experience while mitigating any attempted tailgater with a physical barrier. Openpath now provides access for all entry types -- parking garages, turnstiles, elevators, and doors -- all from mobile devices.

Ed Batchelor, an industry expert in physical security and Regional Director at Guidepost Solutions , confirmed that tailgating is a major security issue, saying, "We work closely with the heads of security for many of the Fortune 1000 companies, and tailgating prevention has risen to be one of their top three physical security priorities."

Openpath also integrates with leading video management system (VMS) Milestone. Using a cloud/API based approach, Openpath is overcoming the hurdles associated with integrating access control systems and VMS providers, such as hardware and software compatibility. Previously, most integrations wasted time and resources for security and IT teams and generally delivered a subpar performance. With Openpath's VMS integrations, users have the unique ability to leverage the combined benefits of its mobile access system with video surveillance from Milestone and Camio to provide increased security and user experience in real-time, and from one centralized interface.

Openpath's VMS integration provides:

Faster, superior protection and physical security for employees and tenants, as well as the ability to triage safety and security issues in real-time.

Video monitoring of entries and exits across all locations to quickly resolve any investigation or answer common security questions, including the ability to view remotely from a mobile device.

The ability to unlock and lock entries from a single dashboard, ideal for unscheduled delivers or other related needs.

Reduced administrative and IT hassle, providing ease of use in provisioning with no additional hardware required and managing installation without requiring or draining IT resources.

About Openpath

Openpath creates smart, secure access systems for the modern office to improve workplace efficiency and security. The company's flagship product, Openpath Access, combines sleek hardware with an app, enabling employees to enter the office using their smartphones and making office management easier than ever. Openpath Access is more secure and dynamic than legacy systems, with encryption at every level and powerful user-level permissions. Founded in 2016, Openpath is based in Los Angeles' Silicon Beach and has raised $27 million to-date from Emergence Capital, Sorenson Ventures, Bonfire Ventures, Upfront Ventures, Pritzker Group Venture Capital and Fika Ventures. To learn more, visit www.Openpath.com .

