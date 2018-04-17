Openprise, an Oracle Marketing AppCloud Partner, Launches Application That Automates Critical Marketing Business and Data Management Processes

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Openprise, a Silver level and Cloud Standard member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced that it has launched a data orchestration platform now available on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace as a member of the Oracle Marketing AppCloud. This new data orchestration application helps marketers prepare data, make decisions and execute actions to eliminate manual processes and improve marketing team performance with Oracle Marketing Cloud. The Oracle Marketing AppCloud is one of the industry's most comprehensive marketing technology ecosystems, offering Oracle customers a broad set of marketing apps and data services to extend and optimize their technology investments.

The Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and service providers offering unique business solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Cloud Applications. Oracle Cloud is the industry's broadest and most complete public cloud, delivering enterprise-grade services at every level of the cloud technology stack including software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and data as a service (DaaS).

Oracle Marketing Cloud provides chief marketing officers (CMOs) and their teams with data-driven solutions to simplify marketing resources and deliver more personalized customer-centric experiences across every channel to attract and retain ideal customers. These modern marketing solutions connect cross-channel, content and social marketing with data management and activation for enterprise B2B and B2C marketers on a single system of record.

Openprise Data Orchestration Platform's automation engine enables Oracle Marketing Cloud customers to easily automate marketing tasks like data onboarding, data cleansing, deduplication, and lead and account scoring. The application's data marketplace feature also enhances a marketer's ability to automate the enrichment of data from over a dozen third-party data providers and normalize field values to a company's unique specifications. With Openprise Data Orchestration Platform, marketers can now more effectively score, route and segment leads via the app's data enrichment features.

Key capabilities in Openprise Data Orchestration include:

Automated Data On-boarding

Advanced Segmentation

Data Cleansing and Enrichment

Data Normalization – Lead Routing

Lead & Account Scoring

Account Based Marketing (ABM) Activity Analysis

Data Unification

GDPR Enhancements

"While most companies have deployed marketing automation and sales automation solutions, there are dozens of other critical marketing business processes that are still being done manually or not at all, and that's hurting marketing teams' performance," said Ed King, founder and CEO of Openprise. "Openprise automates 'everything else.' By providing a single platform that includes the data, decision-making logic and execution capabilities, Openprise enables marketers to automate critical business process to improve the effectiveness of marketing teams while simplifying their martech stacks."

Oracle Marketing Cloud customers can visit the Openprise listing in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace to install the application and begin implementing Openprise in Oracle Marketing Cloud.

About Openprise

Openprise is a Data Orchestration Platform that solves the "garbage-in/garbage-out" problem for data-driven marketing and sales teams. Openprise Data Orchestration Platform enables marketers to prepare data, make decisions and execute actions for a wide range of marketing business processes. Marketers can easily automate critical processes such as data on-boarding, data cleansing and enrichment, data unification across systems and data delivery, all without any programming. Openprise is designed from the ground up for CRM, so it has the business rules, best practices and data built right in, and it seamlessly integrates with solutions like Marketo, Oracle Eloqua, Pardot and Salesforce, so you're up and running fast. For more information, please visit http://www.openprisetech.com.

About Oracle Marketing AppCloud

The Oracle Marketing AppCloud Partner Ecosystem features the most comprehensive selection of marketing technology applications, enabling customers to extend and optimize their Oracle Marketing Cloud investment. Through our partner integrations, customers can easily add on leading digital marketing capabilities and data to build a customer-centric digital dialogue and deliver a more personal and targeted cross-channel marketing experience. Visit the Oracle Cloud Marketplace to find all our partner solutions.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more, visit http://www.oracle.com/partners.

