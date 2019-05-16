Openprise Named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2019

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Openprise, a leading provider of data orchestration platforms for marketing and sales, has been named one of Inc. magazine's Best Workplaces for 2019, the publication's fourth annual ranking in the fast-growing private company sector.

The Inc. 2019 Best Workplaces list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of private American companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement and stellar benefits. Out of the nearly 2,000 companies that believed they could win as a best workplace, Inc. singled out just 346 finalists.

From the beginning, Openprise has cultivated a unique corporate culture around its core values: Trust, Respect, Empathy, Openness and Commitment. These values are the starting point for every interaction employees have — with each other, with partners, with investors and with customers.

"This award recognizes our employees, and reflects our unique culture and core values," said Ed King, founder and CEO, Openprise. "The way we live these values every day at Openprise is why we're able to continue to attract and retain exceptional talent, and grow at more than 300 percent a year."

According to King, Openprise's focus on core values and a meaningful mission is what makes it one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces. The company's core values are reflected in corporate policies as well. For example, given the high level of trust, respect and openness team members show for each other, most employees work from home three days a week.

"Openprise employees are passionate about building great products that solve everyday business problems and make our customers' lives better — and if we can enjoy ourselves while we're at it — so much the better," said King.

Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Omaha's Quantum Workplace, on topics including trust, management effectiveness, perks and confidence in the future. After gathering, analyzing and auditing the data, Inc. ranked all the employers using a composite score of survey results. On average, 74.2 percent of surveyed employees were engaged by their work. By contrast, the survey indicated that 100 percent of Openprise employees were engaged by their work.

The strongest engagement scores came from companies that prioritize the most human elements of work. These companies are leading the way in employee recognition, performance management and diversity. It's a different playbook from a decade ago when too many firms used the same template: free food, open work environments and artifacts of "fun."

"With today's tight labor market, building a great corporate culture is more important than ever," says Inc. magazine Editor in Chief James Ledbetter. "The companies on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list are setting an example that the whole country can learn from."

Additional Resources

Connect with Openprise via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

For news, updates and executive perspectives, visit the Openprise blog.

For more information about working at Openprise, visit the Careers page.

About Openprise

The Openprise Data Orchestration Platform automates all the painful, manual processes that your sales automation and marketing automation solutions don't. With Openprise, data-driven marketing and sales teams can simplify their martech stack with a single platform to automate hundreds of business processes like list loading, cleansing and enrichment, account scoring and many more. Openprise is designed from the ground up for CRM, so it has all the best practices, business logic and data companies need to clean up their data, focus on the right targets and scale up their operations to grow revenue faster. For more information, please visit www.openprisetech.com .

Media Contacts

Janis Weiss

Openprise

pr@openprisetech.com

(888) 810-7774 x717

Anne Marie McCallion

ReturnPR

Annemarie@returnpr.com

(888) 810-7774 x704

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of Advertising Age's "A-List" in January 2015, and a National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012, Inc. has a monthly audience reach that's grown from two million in 2010 to more than 20 million today. For more information, visit Inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Related Images

openprise.png

Openprise

Openprise

SOURCE Openprise

Related Links

http://www.openprisetech.com

