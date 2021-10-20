Openprise Raises $16 Million in Series A Funding to Automate RevOps Processes and Help Accelerate Companies' Adoption of RevOps

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Openprise, the leader in RevOps automation solutions for marketing and sales, today announced it has secured $16 million in an oversubscribed Series A investment round led by SIG Asia Investment, an affiliate of the Susquehanna International Group, with new investments from Banyan Pacific and Citta Capital. Existing investors Alumni Venture Group and AI List also participated.

"By 2025, 75% of the highest growth companies in the world will deploy a revenue operations (RevOps) model, according to Gartner®. A move from sales enablement to revenue enablement is needed in today's rapidly shifting buying and selling dynamic to support this RevOps imperative."*



Openprise is uniquely positioned to accelerate the trend toward RevOps because it enables companies to dramatically simplify their growing tech stacks, scale operations, and respond faster to changing marketing conditions.

"When companies move to a RevOps model in order to better align marketing and sales, they soon identify huge gaps in their joint processes and data that aren't addressed by traditional marketing and sales automation solutions like Marketo, Salesforce, and Salesloft," said Ed King, Founder and CEO of Openprise. "Openprise is fueling the RevOps revolution by providing a single, no-code platform that can automate hundreds of RevOps processes and deliver go-to-market-ready data for the entire RevTech stack."

Openprise works by unifying data across sales, marketing, and customer success platforms, and then using that data to automate cross-functional RevOps processes such as lead-to-account matching, lead routing, attribution, and account scoring. Openprise then pushes that clean data and the results of those processes back to sales, marketing, and customer success systems, as well as leading BI and analytics tools, so that those systems can deliver more value.

The funding enables Openprise to capitalize on the growth in the RevOps automation space and accelerate development, as well as scale the team to support the company's momentum as the leading RevOps platform. Fast-growing leaders like UI Path, Vimeo, Zendesk, Okta, Nutanix, Freshworks, Splunk, and Zscaler rely on Openprise to automate RevOps processes.

"Openprise is the undisputed market leader in the rapidly growing RevOps automation product category. With an exceptional customer base and truly innovative technology, we're excited to play a role in accelerating Openprise's momentum," said Ye Li, Managing Partner at Susquehanna.

About Openprise

The Openprise RevOps Automation Platform fuels company growth by automating hundreds of sales and marketing processes, helping RevOps teams realize the value promised from their RevTech investments. Openprise is a single, no-code platform that can help to simplify even the most complex RevTech stack. For more information, please visit www.openprisetech.com.

